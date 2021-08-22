EDITORIAL: Memorializing lost soldier after 70 years

Now there can be further tribute to Crosby and others from Korea, which is sometime called "the forgotten war."

Lewis R. Vaughn of Greer is chairman of the Korean War Wall of Remembrance fundraising committee of the Foothills Chapter #301 of the Korean War Veterans Association. It’s goal is to raise the funds needed to engrave the names of those who were either killed in action or prisoners of war during the Korean War in a Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C. South Carolina had 576 KIA/POWs in the Korean War, of which Crosby was one.

The goal for South Carolina is $200,000, of which more than $187,000 has been raised, enough for 535 names, 41 shy of the total.

“We want Pfc. Crosby’s name enshrined in that wall, and it will be because we will not quit until we have raised the $200,000,” Vaughn said in July.

Orangeburg County had 16 Korean War KIA/POWs. The goal for Orangeburg is $5,600, of which $810 had been raised by late July.

To donate, make checks payable to: KWVA Foothills Chapter #301. In the “FOR” area. please write WALL OF REMEMBRANCE or WOR. Mail checks to: Lewis R. Vaughn, Chairman, Fund-raising Committee, 623 Ashley Commons Ct., Greer, SC 29651.

Crosby's promise and urging: “Pfc. Crosby’s name is going to be on that wall, no matter where the money is raised, but it would be greatly appreciated if Orangeburg County citizens could help us.”

