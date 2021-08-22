EDITORIAL: Memorializing lost soldier after 70 years

This year marks the 71st anniversary of the start of the Korean War on June 25, 1950, when the first North Korean soldiers advanced over the 38th parallel — the border between the Soviet-occupied north and the American-occupied south after World War II — and into South Korea.
By June 27, an American-led U.N. Security Council resolution requested that member nations send troops to assist the South Koreans; by June 30, the first of what would eventually be 1.8 million American troops had already arrived from bases elsewhere in the region to assist.
More than 36,500 American soldiers died in the Korean War, which ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. One of them was Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg.
He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.
Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.
But not until July of this year did Crosby's family get closure. After 70-plus years, they were informed that examination of remains turned over by the North Koreans in 2018 showed the soldier died in the war.
This past week, he returned home to rest alongside his parents in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. A processional brought Crosby back to Orangeburg a weekend ago from the airport in Charlotte, N.C., and a funeral ceremony on Wednesday included full military honors, including a flyover. All were moving and fitting tributes to a soldier lost in war and a family long in need of closure.
Now there can be further tribute to Crosby and others from Korea, which is sometime called "the forgotten war."
Lewis R. Vaughn of Greer is chairman of the Korean War Wall of Remembrance fundraising committee of the Foothills Chapter #301 of the Korean War Veterans Association. It’s goal is to raise the funds needed to engrave the names of those who were either killed in action or prisoners of war during the Korean War in a Wall of Remembrance in Washington, D.C. South Carolina had 576 KIA/POWs in the Korean War, of which Crosby was one.
The goal for South Carolina is $200,000, of which more than $187,000 has been raised, enough for 535 names, 41 shy of the total.
“We want Pfc. Crosby’s name enshrined in that wall, and it will be because we will not quit until we have raised the $200,000,” Vaughn said in July.
Orangeburg County had 16 Korean War KIA/POWs. The goal for Orangeburg is $5,600, of which $810 had been raised by late July.
To donate, make checks payable to: KWVA Foothills Chapter #301. In the “FOR” area. please write WALL OF REMEMBRANCE or WOR. Mail checks to: Lewis R. Vaughn, Chairman, Fund-raising Committee, 623 Ashley Commons Ct., Greer, SC 29651.
Crosby's promise and urging: “Pfc. Crosby’s name is going to be on that wall, no matter where the money is raised, but it would be greatly appreciated if Orangeburg County citizens could help us.”