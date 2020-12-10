EDITORIAL: Memorable week for WWII vets

On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.

"Gen. Yeager's pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America's abilities in the sky and set our nation's dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, 'You don't concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,'" NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.

Getting the job done is exactly what the World War II generation did.

In an article from 2018, Victor David Hampton, the Martin and Illie Anderson senior fellow in classics and military history at the Hoover Institution and the author of “The Second World Wars,” states:

“The generation that came of age in the 1940s had survived the poverty of the Great Depression to win a global war that cost 60 million lives, while participating in the most profound economic and technological transformation in human history as a once rural America metamorphosed into a largely urban and suburban culture of vast wealth and leisure.

“Their achievement from 1941 to 1945 remains unprecedented.” And what they did after that is too.