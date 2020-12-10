EDITORIAL: Memorable week for WWII vets

Monday was Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, the date the nation pauses to remember the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 that launched the nation into World War II.
Other significant events surrounded the observance.
In The Times and Democrat and at TheTandD.com on Monday morning, there was the full obituary for retired Army Lt. Col. William Harold "Bill" Salley, 91, of Springfield.
His death serves to remind us of the sacrifices and achievements of World War II veterans as their numbers continue to dwindle with time. The Greatest Generation will soon be gone — but never forgotten.
These were people like Salley — and there have been many others locally and beyond — serving their country in times of greatest need. Salley not only was a World War II veteran, he went on to serve in Korea and Vietnam. He received the Purple Heart after being wounded in Korea.
Monday, Pearl Harbor Day 2020, will also be remembered as the day that America lost one of its most memorable figures from World War II and after.
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles "Chuck" Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the "right stuff" when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, died Monday at 97.
On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.
"Gen. Yeager's pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America's abilities in the sky and set our nation's dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age. He said, 'You don't concentrate on risks. You concentrate on results. No risk is too great to prevent the necessary job from getting done,'" NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement.
Getting the job done is exactly what the World War II generation did.
In an article from 2018, Victor David Hampton, the Martin and Illie Anderson senior fellow in classics and military history at the Hoover Institution and the author of “The Second World Wars,” states:
“The generation that came of age in the 1940s had survived the poverty of the Great Depression to win a global war that cost 60 million lives, while participating in the most profound economic and technological transformation in human history as a once rural America metamorphosed into a largely urban and suburban culture of vast wealth and leisure.
“Their achievement from 1941 to 1945 remains unprecedented.” And what they did after that is too.
“Certainly, what was learned through poverty and mayhem by those Americans born in the 1920s became invaluable in the decades following the war. The World War II cohort was a can-do generation who believed that they did not need to be perfect to be good enough,” Hanson writes.
“When we review their postwar technological achievements — from the interstate highway system and California Water Project to the Apollo missions and the Lockheed SR-71 flights — it is difficult to detect comparable confidence and audacity in subsequent generations. To paraphrase Nietzsche, anything that did not kill those of the Old Breed generation made them stronger and more assured.”
Dec. 7, 2021, will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack that put American into war. As fitting as it would be for the last two survivors of the USS Arizona and other World War II veterans to be alive for the observance, it is of note that those remaining seldom talk as much about themselves as they do the sacrifice of so many having never left the battlefields of Europe and the Pacific.
A lasting tribute would be for Americans of all ages to understand what those sacrifices gave to us all.
