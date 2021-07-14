EDITORIAL: Medicaid expansion would help protect hospitals in S.C.

When the Affordable Care Act was approved in 2010, the concept was that the Medicaid program would expand in each state to provide health care coverage for the poorest people. Ideally, the expansion was to mean no one would need uncompensated care of the type provided by public hospitals such as the Regional Medical Center. Funds from the federal government to hospitals providing indigent care were reduced via the ACA.
But not all states decided to expand their Medicaid programs. Twelve, including South Carolina, despite federal incentives, said the ultimate cost of growing the program would be too great.
South Carolina has resisted expansion through the administrations of Gov. Nikki Haley and the present governor, Henry McMaster, who has called new incentives via the American Rescue Plan for states to expand Medicaid a "bribe."
The COVID-19 relief bill passed in March included financial enticements for the 12 states to expand Medicaid. Essentially, the federal government will cover 90% of the costs of the newly eligible population, and an additional 5% of the costs of those already enrolled.
States are not moving to change their positions even with the new incentives, leaving Democrats in Washington looking at another way to bring care to the estimated 2 million people nationwide without health insurance.
They would create a standalone federal Medicaid program that people who fall into the coverage gap could join. It would be a premium-free public option just for this group.
Washington-based Protect Our Care is among organizations pushing for all Americans to have access to health care. It favors the federal plan.
Protect Our Care has released a report on the impact in South Carolina without Medicaid expansion. It concludes that nearly 325,000 South Carolinians could gain coverage and, even after paying for the cost of expansion, the state would receive an additional $600 million from the federal government from ARP.
Without health insurance for the uncovered in South Carolina, the burden of providing care falls to hospitals such as RMC, which needs Medicaid expansion to be more completely compensated for such care.
"Medicaid expansion is especially important for reducing uncompensated care costs and protecting rural hospitals from financial peril," Protect Our Care's report states. "Rural Americans experience higher prevalence of pre-existing conditions, lower coverage rates and other barriers to accessing health care. Hospital closures are associated with worse health outcomes for patients, and they often result in longstanding economic pain for entire communities."
The report continues: "Rural hospitals in Medicaid expansion states are 62% less likely to close. Without expansion, 12 rural South Carolina remain on high financial risk of closing, nearly half of the state's total number of rural hospitals."
Nationwide, more than 130 hospitals have closed since 2010, four of them, including Bamberg County Memorial, in South Carolina.
Medicaid expansion would reduce the fiscal burden for hospitals in the state, which Protect Our Care said had uncompensated care costs of $1.1 billion in 2016.
Expanding Medicaid would not solve a number of health care problems still plaguing the system -- including the cost of health insurance for those ineligible for Medicaid. Even with expansion, the estimate is that more than 200,000 people in South Carolina would remain without coverage.
But expansion would put in place a system whereby 325,000 presently without insurance coverage would receive it. That would be good for them, hospitals and the state as a whole.