EDITORIAL: Medicaid expansion would help protect hospitals in S.C.

When the Affordable Care Act was approved in 2010, the concept was that the Medicaid program would expand in each state to provide health care coverage for the poorest people. Ideally, the expansion was to mean no one would need uncompensated care of the type provided by public hospitals such as the Regional Medical Center. Funds from the federal government to hospitals providing indigent care were reduced via the ACA.

But not all states decided to expand their Medicaid programs. Twelve, including South Carolina, despite federal incentives, said the ultimate cost of growing the program would be too great.

South Carolina has resisted expansion through the administrations of Gov. Nikki Haley and the present governor, Henry McMaster, who has called new incentives via the American Rescue Plan for states to expand Medicaid a "bribe."

The COVID-19 relief bill passed in March included financial enticements for the 12 states to expand Medicaid. Essentially, the federal government will cover 90% of the costs of the newly eligible population, and an additional 5% of the costs of those already enrolled.

States are not moving to change their positions even with the new incentives, leaving Democrats in Washington looking at another way to bring care to the estimated 2 million people nationwide without health insurance.