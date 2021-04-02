EDITORIAL: Medicaid can help bridge S.C. divide

The Senate Democrats, including Orangeburg County Sens. Brad Hutto and Vernon Stephens, held a news conference on Tuesday calling on McMaster to accept the U.S. offer on Medicaid. The Democrats said expanding Medicaid would come back in billions of dollars in growth in the health care industry and more people willing to work, and in savings from people having insurance so they go for care before a problem becomes catastrophic and too expensive.

As pointed out by Hutto and reported by The Associated Press, Medicaid expansion would help patients who work but don’t get health insurance from their jobs. He said it would also help health care providers such as the Regional Medical Center, which as a publicly owned hospital treats patients whether they can pay or not.

“Everybody deserves to be treated, everybody deserves to be served, and that’s exactly what RMC does,” Hutto said. But the cost of serving the uninsured falls back on the taxpayers of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, or on people who have health insurance and have to pay higher rates.

“When those doctors aren’t reimbursed or paid, then somebody’s got to pick up that cost and, ultimately for us in Orangeburg, it’s the taxpayers. So we are very much in favor of calling on the governor to take a second look, a third look at this opportunity,” Hutto said.

The IMPH rankings are another illustration of what retired Orangeburg County Sen. John Matthews calls the two South Carolinas – the haves and have-nots -- based on the wealth of counties. Expanding Medicaid would help bridge a health care gap for the poorest counties – and bring needed funding to providers currently serving those being underserved or not served at all with health care.

