EDITORIAL: Meanest part of storm season is yet to come

Through Aug. 10, 2020, the "I" storm, which was Isaias, had come and gone, and the frenzied pace would only continue with the development of the "J" storm, Josephine, on Aug. 11.

New research published earlier this year from University of Miami researcher Brian McNoldy found there is a new normal for named tropical systems in the Atlantic based on a 30-year average from 1991 to 2020.

AccuWeather‘s team of tropical weather forecasters, led by Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski, says the season remains on track to produce 16-20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher storms that have maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater).

However, Kottlowski and his team have updated the range of direct impacts on the United States to five to seven. Previously it was three to five, but so far this season there have already been three storms that have made landfall in the U.S., which is about normal for an entire season.

To date, only Elsa, which was the earliest "E" named storm on record in the Atlantic, has achieved hurricane status. There has yet to be a major hurricane so far in 2021, but that is likely to change when the season peaks in the weeks ahead.

Based on South Carolina’s history with storms and their impact from now into October, it's time to remind all that emergency officials and weather experts alike urge preparation. The meanest part of the tropical season is coming.

