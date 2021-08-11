EDITORIAL: Meanest part of storm season is yet to come

As islands in the northern Caribbean braced Tuesday, forecasters expected the a tropical system to be the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Unusually, more than a month has passed since the last Atlantic storm, Hurricane Elsa, but this time of summer begins the season's busiest period.
AccuWeather continues to predict an above-normal season for tropical activity in the Atlantic. A normal season is considered to have 14 storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Last year, 14 hurricanes formed, and seven of those reached the major hurricane threshold -- category 3 or higher.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has been a bit of a roller coaster ride in terms of activity through the first two-plus months. At times, the basin was off the charts in terms of its production of named systems and was even briefly ahead of the record-setting pace of the historic 2020 season.
For the seventh straight year, the Atlantic produced a preseason storm, when Ana formed as a subtropical system 200 miles northeast of Bermuda on May 22. That was followed by an active June, which resulted in four other named storms.
However, since Elsa departed on July 9, the Atlantic has been in a slumber. In fact, the stretch from July 10 through Aug. 3 produced no named storms for the first time since 2009, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach.
Through Aug. 10, 2020, the "I" storm, which was Isaias, had come and gone, and the frenzied pace would only continue with the development of the "J" storm, Josephine, on Aug. 11.
New research published earlier this year from University of Miami researcher Brian McNoldy found there is a new normal for named tropical systems in the Atlantic based on a 30-year average from 1991 to 2020.
AccuWeather‘s team of tropical weather forecasters, led by Senior Meteorologist Dan Kottlowski, says the season remains on track to produce 16-20 named storms, seven to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher storms that have maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater).
However, Kottlowski and his team have updated the range of direct impacts on the United States to five to seven. Previously it was three to five, but so far this season there have already been three storms that have made landfall in the U.S., which is about normal for an entire season.
To date, only Elsa, which was the earliest "E" named storm on record in the Atlantic, has achieved hurricane status. There has yet to be a major hurricane so far in 2021, but that is likely to change when the season peaks in the weeks ahead.
Based on South Carolina’s history with storms and their impact from now into October, it's time to remind all that emergency officials and weather experts alike urge preparation. The meanest part of the tropical season is coming.