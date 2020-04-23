EDITORIAL: McMaster willing to take heat

Some will say the governor is moving too fast, but it is important to note that all advice pertaining to staying at home, social distancing, the wearing of masks, hand-washing, etc., remains in effect.

And regulations apply. Occupancy in each retail store is limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% occupancy, whichever is less.

Next up should be restaurants, which continue to be limited to take-out only. The governor’s order has many establishments closed and in danger of going out of business.

Look for McMaster to come to their aid -- and gyms and salons. He can do so safely with regulations including limitations on occupancy.

In all this, businesses and people are key. If they will use common sense to protect themselves and others, the state can begin to get back to normal. If they don't, opening up the state could mean a rise in coronavirus cases.

And that would surely mean McMaster gets the blame -- a risk he has to take for the good of South Carolina.