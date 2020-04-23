EDITORIAL: McMaster willing to take heat

People around the country are increasingly questioning some of the measures put in place by government amid the coronavirus emergency. The contention is that if the national shutdown continues much longer, the long-term impact will be worse than the virus' deadly impact.
Whether on the national, state or local levels, such questions are inevitable. It's not unlike a governor ordering evacuations during a hurricane threat. If the storm bypasses a location where people were forced to leave, the charge of overreaction follows. For communities not affected greatly by the coronavirus, there is increasing unease as bills go unpaid, jobs are lost and lives are overall severely impacted.
The president has issued guidelines for a phased-in reopening of states but says a final decision will be left to governors.
Gov. Henry McMaster has decided to move ahead, on Monday allowing retail stores and public beaches to reopen.
His order applies to nonessential stores, including department stores, flea markets, florists, bookstores and music shops. Grocery stores, pharmacies, home improvement stores and medical facilities have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic.
The Monday order by McMaster follows his Friday decision to allow reopening of boat ramps, though local governments will continue to have final say on rules about water access.
Some will say the governor is moving too fast, but it is important to note that all advice pertaining to staying at home, social distancing, the wearing of masks, hand-washing, etc., remains in effect.
And regulations apply. Occupancy in each retail store is limited to five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% occupancy, whichever is less.
Next up should be restaurants, which continue to be limited to take-out only. The governor’s order has many establishments closed and in danger of going out of business.
Look for McMaster to come to their aid -- and gyms and salons. He can do so safely with regulations including limitations on occupancy.
In all this, businesses and people are key. If they will use common sense to protect themselves and others, the state can begin to get back to normal. If they don't, opening up the state could mean a rise in coronavirus cases.
And that would surely mean McMaster gets the blame -- a risk he has to take for the good of South Carolina.
