EDITORIAL: Mass shootings more than stories of racism, hatred

South Carolinians cringe at the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.

The suspect in the case is an avowed white supremacist. With the 18-year-old killing 10 people and injuring others at a Buffalo supermarket, his actions are a horrible reminder of the killings of Black church-goers in 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

The Buffalo suspect goes so far as to have stated that he was inspired by Dylann Roof, the man in prison for killing nine at Emanuel AME.

The events in Buffalo have sparked all kinds of words and actions. Notably, politicians and others from President Joe Biden on down, and news media, have been reporting on Buffalo as an example of domestic terrorism and a hate crime. Then by extension, they call white supremacy the biggest internal threat to America today. They call for action to stop the “evil” of white supremacy.

But a focus on white supremacy alone as the underlying reason for mass shootings is failing to address what is happening in America.

Buffalo is the deadliest mass shooting to date in 2022 -- BUT it represents the 198th mass shooting of the year, roughly 10 a week.

The tally of mass shootings as reported by NPR comes from the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data-collection organization. The group defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the shooter.

Many of the incidents get far less media focus than has Buffalo, including one that occurred in Las Vegas just a day after. There an Asian man, who was stopped before he could kill or injure more people, killed one person and is accused of trying to kill five others. He was allegedly motivated by political tensions between Taiwan and China.

South Carolina, too, has been touched by mass shootings.

On Easter weekend, gunfire erupted at a mall in Columbia. Nine people were shot and five people sustained other kinds of injuries while trying to flee the scene. Miraculously no one was killed in an incident that authorities contend originated in a conflict between the alleged shooters.

Then a nightclub shooting spree in Hampton County resulted in the wounding of at least nine people.

And on the same weekend, two minors were killed and 31 people were wounded in a mass shooting in Pittsburgh at a party.

Prior to the Buffalo attack, the largest-scale mass shooting this year as defined by the Gun Violence Archive was at a car show in Dumas, Ark., on March 19. That attack killed one person and injured 27 – and originated from a gunfight between individuals.

Many mass shootings have nothing to do with racism or hate. They involve criminal activity of the type that is seeing violent crime in the country reach unprecedented levels. Whether from an avowed white supremacist, someone looking for payback or revenge, or someone engaged in criminal behavior, bullets are just as deadly.

Let’s be clear, with the FBI reporting that hate crimes in the U.S. rose a year ago to their highest level in 12 years, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is right to make domestic terrorism and racially based hate crimes “a top priority” for the Justice Department.

But the focus on hate alone is not enough. Stopping mass shootings of all types must be a top priority. And that means more than addressing gun availability. Violent criminals have to be removed from the streets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0