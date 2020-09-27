EDITORIAL: Masks to be part of life for some time

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some communities in South Carolina are experiencing protests by individuals opposed to mandates to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mandates come in the form of local ordinances such as those in Orangeburg County, the City of Orangeburg and Bamberg County. There is no statewide order to wear masks in public.

Whether there should be a statewide mandate is really no longer the subject of much debate. Gov. Henry McMaster has made clear he is leaving such orders to localities.

Despite outcries against mask ordinances, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is reporting they have impact, with communities with mask requirement ordinances in place continuing to see a slower rate of disease spread compared to communities without mask requirements.

On Aug. 12, DHEC released the initial findings of its data analysis of the counties and municipalities that have implemented mask requirements for individuals when in public as a protection measure against COVID-19. DHEC issued a second mask analysis update on Aug. 25.