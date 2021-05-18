EDITORIAL: Masks going to stay with us for a time

Confused about masks? No wonder.
Following months of Americans being told that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 was the way to put aside wearing facemasks, we watched as national leaders including the president continued to advise that masks should be worn, even outdoors.
In the face of increased rejection of masks, leaders around the U.S. decided to begin changing polices. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster was among them, this past week ordering that parents should have the option of their children not wearing masks in schools. And he wants all mask mandates put in place by local governments lifted. It remains unclear, however, whether the governor has the power to overrule the state superintendent of education and local school districts. And local governments including the City of Orangeburg are looking at how to continue a mask ordinance.
As that was unfolding, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, under increasing criticism from politicians and others, decided to largely lift its mask “mandate” for people in the outdoors and for fully vaccinated individuals in indoor settings. Yet the guidance on all people wearing masks while with groups, while traveling and in schools remains. And those not receiving vaccinations are told to continue wearing masks, period.
Plus there is the matter of private businesses having the right to set their own policies on masks. Major companies have indicated they will maintain requirements for now, though Walmart has said it will begin allowing the fully vaccinated to go without masks in its stores.
So exactly how is that going to work? A person will have to prove he/she has been vaccinated upon entering the store? If people refuse to show any such proof, are they ordered to wear a mask? Are Walmart and other businesses about to become the vaccination police?
Face it, we are in a transition period in which there is a potentially dangerous reality: Vaccinated people are going to increasingly reject masks, and the people declining the vaccine are more likely to already have forsaken them. So there is little or no way to know in just about any setting whether the maskless person you see has had the shot/shots or not.
Officials in South Carolina and elsewhere say it is up to people to do the right things to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19, which essentially means you should keep your masks with you for the foreseeable future. If you are planning to go into certain stores and do certain things, you’ll need to be wearing them.
We suggest from there trying to follow the advice of the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dr. Edward Simmer, who in a Friday statement said:
“DHEC has reviewed the science behind the CDC’s recent mask guidelines, and we concur. South Carolinians who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors with a few exceptions. … Per CDC, people should still continue to wear masks when in schools, health care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and on commercial transportation. …. Those who have not been fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks, socially distance and take all other needed precautions to prevent COVID-19. This includes children, especially those in school.”
And here are the primary reasons to continue awareness of COVID protocols – and to get vaccinated if you are an adult. In Simmer’s words: “… we recognize that there is still much work to do in our fight against COVID-19. We still have many South Carolinians who have not had the vaccine and there is still significant spread of COVID-19 among South Carolinians who have not been vaccinated. We need to make sure every person in South Carolina has easy access to one of the very safe and effective vaccines. …”