EDITORIAL: Masks going to stay with us for a time

So exactly how is that going to work? A person will have to prove he/she has been vaccinated upon entering the store? If people refuse to show any such proof, are they ordered to wear a mask? Are Walmart and other businesses about to become the vaccination police?

Face it, we are in a transition period in which there is a potentially dangerous reality: Vaccinated people are going to increasingly reject masks, and the people declining the vaccine are more likely to already have forsaken them. So there is little or no way to know in just about any setting whether the maskless person you see has had the shot/shots or not.

Officials in South Carolina and elsewhere say it is up to people to do the right things to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19, which essentially means you should keep your masks with you for the foreseeable future. If you are planning to go into certain stores and do certain things, you’ll need to be wearing them.

We suggest from there trying to follow the advice of the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dr. Edward Simmer, who in a Friday statement said: