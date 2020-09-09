EDITORIAL: Masks about more than mandates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By mandate or not, masks are going to be a part of life for the foreseeable future. Call it just one of the components of a new reality brought on by COVID-19.

One has only to look at the spread of the coronavirus on college campuses where students have returned to see how important it is to take every preventive step possible. Wearing a mask is the best way to stop you from spreading the coronavirus to someone. Others with masks protect you as the goal is to block the large droplets generated by a cough or a sneeze, as well as the airborne particles that we produce as we speak and exhale.

Local mask mandates are being extended. Orangeburg County Council voted this past week to keep its ordinance in place for another 60 days. Orangeburg City Council previously decided its mask ordinance would extend 61 days beyond July 27.

The ordinances are specific in their guidelines on when a mask must be worn, but the best approach all can take is to know that wearing a mask is mandatory when you are in contact with other people in public places. If you are outdoors or in unenclosed places and 6 feet apart from anyone, no mask is required.

What gets too little emphasis is that masks not worn and handled properly are little protection.

The Centers for Disease Control advises: