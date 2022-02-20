EDITORIAL: Mask mandates fast becoming counterproductive

The City of Orangeburg has decided to extend through at least April 16 its mask ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in restaurants and stores, and at large gatherings.

And Orangeburg County continues to have a mask mandate in place for government buildings and vehicles.

The governments contend the wearings of masks is important still because of the variants of COVID-19 and the number of cases locally.

Many people will support the mandate for wearing masks whether they agree doing so is necessary or even a good practice. As with most laws, a vast majority of people obey.

But it doesn't take but one trip out and about to businesses and public places, and even large gatherings such as funerals, to know that a lot of people are no longer wearing masks. It appears there is no fear of being fined for not obeying the local mask ordinances.

Statewide, South Carolina leaders have resisted mask mandates throughout the pandemic, going so far as to pass a law that masks cannot be mandated in schools.

Increasingly, their position is being adopted by other states, including those "blue" states previously having some of the most restrictive COVID mandates.

• Oregon health officials announced this past week that mask requirements for indoor spaces will end by March 31.

• Gov. Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey made the same announcement with a similar timeline just a day before.

• Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, rescinded public schools' state mask mandate last month.

• The Democratic governors of Connecticut and New York have stated they are "re-evaluating" whether to reinstate their own soon-to-expire mask mandates.

Writing for The Fordham Political Review, Teagan Angell states: "Nearly two years into the pandemic, many experts are arguing that it is time to return 'back to normal,' especially in public schools where the emotional toll of COVID-19 on students has been great. Is it better to enact stringent measures to completely wipe out COVID-19, or accept that people will still suffer under loosened restrictions if their suffering is less with access to vaccines?"

Angell explains the justification for ending indoor mask mandates stems from several beliefs held by health officials.

One is a predicted drop in serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths among COVID-19 victims due to the high vaccination rates, especially in federal positions that mandate vaccinations for employees.

"Another reason for ending mask mandates is not because of physical health, but mental health, especially in public schools. Several scientific studies have proven the effectiveness of masks in reducing transmission of COVID-19, including among children two years and older, but health experts have begun to argue that the emotional toll on children overshadows the physical benefit of prevention," Angell writes.

A study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that adolescents sent to the emergency room for suspected suicide attempts increased by 31% compared to 2019, and last October several pediatric health organizations declared the pandemic's impact on mental health among children and adolescents to be a national emergency.

People increasingly do not support mandates to wear masks and are their feelings are being respected with changes in policies. As noted, many people will support the local governments here in their orders to wear masks, but the time is fast coming when continuing the mask ordinances will be counterproductive.

As noted in the Fordham Political Review report, mask mandates may be doing more harm than good overall.

