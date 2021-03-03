EDITORIAL: Marijuana for treatment should be option

Opinions have changed markedly regarding marijuana, with a number of states having legalized recreational use. While there is sentiment for such in South Carolina, don't look for legalization anytime soon.

But the time has come for South Carolina lawmakers to take action on the use of marijuana for prescribed medical purposes.

On Monday, a group of veterans joined together to call for enactment of a comprehensive medical cannabis program in 2021. South Carolina thereby would join 36 states across the country with such a law, including several Southern states, such as Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia.

A poll by Starboard Communications shows 72% of South Carolina residents support the veterans' position, with only 15% opposed.

“The results of this poll reinforce what advocates have known for years — that the overwhelming majority of South Carolinians support a compassionate medical cannabis program. Voters understand that medical cannabis can provide life-changing relief, and that the law should not stand in the way,” said Judy Ghanem of Murrells Inlet, whose daughter Kira has a rare genetic disorder.