EDITORIAL: Many people happy to get to 'unhappy' SC

Aristotle said “Happiness depends upon ourselves,” but many other factors impact our happiness in modern times.

The influences of our daily lives, such as working conditions, safety, the frequency with which we pursue hobbies, as well as our overall mental and physical health, directly influence our happiness -- and these factors differ from state to state.

According to the Happiest States in the US — a study conducted by market research firm TOP Data that measures levels of happiness, based on seven indicators ranging from personal finance, leisure activities and mental health — people in South Carolina live in one of the most unhappy states in the country. They have one of the lowest median individual credit scores per capita, are least able to afford a doctor's appointment if they need one, and have one of the worst working conditions.

South Carolina overall ranks 41st, with only nine states “unhappier.” Its rank by categories:

44th -- Employment

36th -- Leisure activities

36th -- Mental health

31st -- Personal finance

26th -- Personal relationships

36th -- Physical health

45th -- Social policies

Well, well. South Carolinians as a whole have a tendency to beat up on our state as a great place to be. And we are well aware of problems in the state with everything from disease rates to roads. But tell most South Carolinians the state is not a good place and you’re likely to get an argument. Or better yet, you may get told to leave if you don’t like it.

Consider the rankings of the "happiest" states:

1st – Massachusetts

2nd – Illinois

3rd – Connecticut

4th – New Jersey

5th – New York

And the states that are “unhappier” than South Carolina, in descending order, are: Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Alabama, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and West Virginia.

The first thing that stands out is geography. The top-ranked states are all in the Northeast. The lowest ranked are largely in or close to the South.

But the “unhappy” states are growing in population while the top states are losing people.

According to Pew Research analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, New York topped the list of states with population declines in 2021, followed by Illinois in second and Massachusetts in sixth. New Jersey also lost population while Connecticut showed a slight gain. Among “unhappy” states, Louisiana (5th), West Virginia (8th) and Mississippi (9th) were in that top 10.

Overall, the “unhappiest” states gained population, with South Carolina leading the South with 1.17% growth. And it’s no secret that people leaving the “happy” states account for a good measure of the growth from South to Southwest.

If the folks from Massachusetts to New York are so happy, it's strange they want to come to Southern destinations that are so unhappy.

And while we’re commenting on survey results pertaining to the states, let’s point out another thing about “unhappy” South Carolina: Mortgage experts at money.co.uk analyzed each U.S. state on factors such as national parks, national forests and social tags to reveal “the most beautiful places to live in the USA.” South Carolina is 10th. None of the "happiest" states is in the top 10.

The money.co.uk results can be found at https://www.money.co.uk/mortgages/picturesque-postcodes. The TOP Data research link is https://topagency.com/report/happiest-states-in-the-us/