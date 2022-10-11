EDITORIAL: Manufacturing plays vital role locally, statewide

In recognition of the impact and importance South Carolina’s manufacturing has throughout the state, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a proclamation declaring October “South Carolina Manufacturing Month.”

“Manufacturing is at the heart of what makes South Carolina a great place to work and live,” McMaster said. “This incredible industry has been a driving force for prosperity throughout our state and will continue to be a pillar of our economy for generations to come.”

McMaster made the announcement alongside the leadership of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance and the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership at the Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Business & Industry Showcase on Oct 5.

“We’re proud of the impact manufacturing has in South Carolina,” said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “The industry drives innovation, creates economic prosperity, and fosters community engagement that benefits all citizens.”

“South Carolina is a manufacturing powerhouse where facilities of all sizes can thrive and be successful,” said Andy Carr, president and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership. “Our innovative and creative workforce is the backbone for this success and will continue to be the leading force in future manufacturing growth.”

South Carolina has good reason to celebrate manufacturing. In 2021, SC Future Makers, a nonprofit education and workforce organization affiliated with the SCMA, released a study highlighting the economic impact it has in South Carolina. Key findings include:

• South Carolina’s manufacturing economic impact is estimated to total between $194 billion and $206 billion annually.

• 16% of the state’s GDP is associated with manufacturing.

• Manufacturing supports, either directly or indirectly, over 30% of all jobs statewide.

• The industry pays an average annual salary that is 33% higher than the state’s average wage.

• Manufacturing creates more jobs than virtually any other sector and has a multiplier effect of 2.4.

• 38% of South Carolina’s General Fund revenue comes from the manufacturing industry.

• South Carolina manufacturing is largely anchored by the aerospace, automotive, and tire sectors along with their extended supply chains. These three sectors experienced growth at a collective rate of more than three times the state average over the past decade.

• South Carolina has announced more than 45,000 new jobs and $16 billion in capital investments in manufacturing since 2017.

The Times and Democrat each spring publishes a special section devoted to appreciating industry. We plan to continue doing so in a locale where manufacturing is critical to the future of a “less-developed county” that is in line for growth in the coming years.

And during the fall observance of South Carolina Manufacturing Month, we again say thanks for industry’s contribution to life here and around the state.