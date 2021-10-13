EDITORIAL: Manufacturing is important to Orangeburg

In Orangeburg County, the month brings good news from a site for which there has been high hopes for years.

Thirteen years ago, Dubai World, parent company of Jafza International, said it was considering Orangeburg County for a $600-700 million logistics, manufacturing and distribution center. The recession that began in 2007 changed the plans and has left the site with minor development over more than a decade.

That is changing with activity at the 1,322-acre “South Carolina Gateway Industrial Park,” formerly known as JAFZA Magna Park. Two pads have been built at the site to house future speculative buildings.

One pad is on a 22-acre site and will house a 250,000-square-foot speculative building. The other pad is a 20-acre site and will house a 125,000-square-foot spec building, according to the project's website.

"DP World is excited to move this project forward both on a small scale -- the first building -- but on a larger scale of growing the park in what we refer to as our premier industrial park in the U.S.," Vice President of Parks Logistics and Zones DP World Brian Hoffman says in a video presentation on the company's website about the Santee project.