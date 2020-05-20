EDITORIAL: Mandating masks not for S.C.

In a preliminary study released this past week, researchers suggest men may not only be less likely to wear masks but some actually view them as a sign of weakness. The research, which is currently being peer-reviewed, may shed light on why public-facing men -- especially white men -- seem proud to appear in public without them.

The study, a collaborative effort between researchers at Middlesex University London and the Mathematical Science Research Institute in Berkeley, Calif., involved an online experiment with more than 2,459 individuals who were given various messages intended to promote wearing a face mask and then asked questions about their intentions. The researchers concluded that “men less than women intend to wear a face-covering,” and that the two driving forces are that men are less likely to “believe that they will be seriously affected by the coronavirus” and that they consider masks “shameful, not cool [and] a sign of weakness.”

Matt Englar-Carlson, the author of multiple books on masculinity as well as the director of the Center for Boys and Men at California State University at Fullerton, says masks are just the latest iteration of a longstanding issue.