EDITORIAL: Mandating face masks will help

No longer is it just being advised that people wear masks as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Masks have become a mandate.

After Greenville, Columbia and Charleston took the lead in ordering the wearing of face masks in public, the City of Orangeburg acted similarly, followed by Orangeburg County.

The mandates come as South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and officials are looking for solutions short of closing down businesses and public places.

Locally, the mask requirements are in place for about two months.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said at this past Thursday’s County Council meeting at which the mask ordinance was approved that he spoke with 11 of the county’s 17 mayors earlier in the day and all seemed interested in passing ordinances that would place their towns under the county’s rules.

Under the ordinances:

• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.

• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be followed.