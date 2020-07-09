EDITORIAL: Mandating face masks will help

No longer is it just being advised that people wear masks as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Masks have become a mandate.
After Greenville, Columbia and Charleston took the lead in ordering the wearing of face masks in public, the City of Orangeburg acted similarly, followed by Orangeburg County.
The mandates come as South Carolina is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and officials are looking for solutions short of closing down businesses and public places.
Locally, the mask requirements are in place for about two months.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said at this past Thursday’s County Council meeting at which the mask ordinance was approved that he spoke with 11 of the county’s 17 mayors earlier in the day and all seemed interested in passing ordinances that would place their towns under the county’s rules.
Under the ordinances:
• All customers are required to wear face coverings in any retail establishment or food service establishment.
• Retail employees must wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and in areas with other employees when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be followed.
• Restaurant, retail, salon, grocery store and pharmacy employees must wear face coverings in face-to-face interactions with the public.
• All persons entering any building open to the public must wear a face covering inside the building. The rules don’t apply to religious establishments, but masks are recommended.
• Public transportation users and providers have to wear masks.
• Masks have to be worn when interacting with people in outdoor spaces such as at curbside pickup, delivery and service calls.
There are a number of exemptions, including in outdoor or unenclosed spaces where people can be distanced 6 feet apart, for children between the ages of 2 and 9 when adults are trying to keep their faces covered, for people with medical or behavioral issues, for people with religious concerns, and while swimming, dining and having dental work.
People who violate the ordinances can be fined up to $25. Employers who fail to have their employees follow the ordinances can be fined up to $100.
While S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and other governors have resisted mask mandates statewide, saying such laws are essentially unenforceable, there is a decided positive in government taking action: A majority of people will obey the law because it is the law.
That will mean a lot more people wearing masks, hopefully slowing the pace of COVID-19.
