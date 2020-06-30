EDITORIAL: Mandate or not, masks to be used

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The debate over face masks intensifies as coronavirus cases surge. A trip outside of home indicates many people are following advice and wearing masks to protect themselves and others. But many are not.

Some say all people should be ordered to wear masks, with governments mandating such in some states and locales. In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster is among those resisting issuing an order to wear masks in public, saying there are constitutional concerns with doing so and enforcement is impractical. In the cities of Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, leaders disagree as they have ordered use of masks.

No matter where you stand on mandates, with the July 4th weekend and its activities approaching, getting more people to comply with the advice to stop the spread of the coronavirus takes on particular urgency. That means practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently. And using masks.

Most people will not have access to surgical-grade masks, so that means they will be using cloth masks either purchased or made. These are considered primarily a way to stop a person with the virus from spreading it to others, an important aspect of controlling the virus as an increasing number of people do not know they are positive for the coronavirus.