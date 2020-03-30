EDITORIAL: Maintaining the supply of blood

Amid the coronavirus crisis, consumers have found certain products to be in very short supply. While consumers can wait for resupplies of toilet tissue, bread, bottled water and other products, the patient needing blood cannot wait.

Blood in many places in the country is in short supply as drives have been canceled and fewer individuals are coming in to donate. Some of the problem, such as with drives, are logistical, but lack of donations is certainly being influenced by uncertainty about the health crisis in which we find ourselves.

"It's not due to more COVID-19 patients needing blood products. Rather, it's a lack of donations coming in," said Dr. Justin Kreuter, transfusion medicine specialist with Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, in a report via Tribune News Service.

"Our collections have really plummeted because of the concerns about being out in the community," he said. "We're used to living at a one-to two-week blood inventory. Now a lot of the country is living at a one-to two-day inventory and it's challenging to look at what our future holds."

Kreuter said the urgent need for blood is unlike shortages in the past. To get past this and through the summer months, when the blood supply is historically low, it's crucial that healthy, eligible donors give blood donation a chance and make it a habit.