EDITORIAL: Maintaining the supply of blood

Valentine's was a day to show caring. The days after can be too.

The American Red Cross reports an ongoing and critical shortage of blood. If you are eligible to give, now is the time.

Blood is in short supply as fewer individuals are coming in to donate. Some of the problem is continued uncertainty about the health crisis in America.

The shortage began not long after the coronavirus pandemic's beginning in 2020.

"It's not due to more COVID-19 patients needing blood products. Rather, it's a lack of donations coming in," said Dr. Justin Kreuter, transfusion medicine specialist with Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center, in a 2020 report via Tribune News Service.

Locally, we have been fortunate that since 1974 the Regional Medical Center's Blood Assurance Program has enjoyed great community support. The program includes RMC's Blood Donor Center and the RMC Bloodmobile. It is one of only two independent, community-based donor programs in South Carolina.

It, too, is in need.

Dr. Dion Franga, medical director of the Regional Medical Center's Trauma Program, said the situation is critical. He sponsored a blood drive this past week.

Kellie Winters, lab manager at the RMC's blood donor center, said, “People aren't getting out and donating. People are sick, so they deferred. It's a huge impact, and we've been at critical levels for some time."

She said, “Our blood strictly comes from our donors here and the Red Cross. We have been able to maintain an adequate blood supply. Red Cross has put some limitations, but if we have patient needs, they will give us more. So they have been able to keep us supplied when we get low.”

“Blood goes a long way for the community. Also, if they have a friend or family member in the hospital who is receiving blood and they donate in their name, the patient will receive credit for every unit that is donated in their name. So that helps as well,” she said.

The RMC Blood Donor Center's hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with plans to expand the hours. To schedule an appointment to donate blood or to ask about a blood drive, individuals can call 803-395-2824.

Each blood donation can help save up to three lives. Blood can be donated every eight weeks. All blood types are needed.

And to be clear: Health experts say there is no danger of contracting COVID-19 via a blood donation and the virus is not transmitted to patients via blood donations.

