EDITORIAL: Lots of people fail to have voices heard

The South Carolina Election Commission has reason to report that the November election “ran smoothly,” with a key reason being early voting.

“We were excited to see the early voting process in action for the first time in a general election,” said Howard Knapp, executive director of the State Election Commission. “I want to recognize every county election official and poll manager for their hard work and dedication to the democratic process. I was happy to see the public’s focus was not centered around the election process but the results – the voters’ decisions on the candidates and issues.”

As a result of legislation passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor in May, South Carolinians were able to cast their ballots beginning two weeks before Election Day. The number of early voters reduced lines at polling places, resulting in a more positive experience for voters on Election Day.

The election commission reports that more than 1.7 million people voted in the state, with 562,000 (33%) doing so in early voting. Absentee voting accounted for just 3% at 58,000 ballots, with the total undoubtedly being affected by access to early voting.

Plenty of folks continued to vote on Election Day, with the 1.099 million total accounting for 64% of the vote.

Election results show Republicans continue to dominate statewide, with no Democrat winning a state office. The governor and U.S. Senate races are indicative of how the state’s voting breaks down:

Gov. Henry McMaster’s ticket received 58% of the vote to Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham’s 41%, the largest victory in a gubernatorial race since 1990.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott got 63% of the vote to Democrat Krystle Matthews’ 37.

Further good news for Republicans came in growing their dominance in the General Assembly, with the GOP netting seven more House seats — including five districts represented by African American Democrats. Republicans now have a supermajority in the lower chamber for the first time since at least Reconstruction.

The results cemented the state GOP’s gains over the last decade in rural areas, Matt Moore, who served as South Carolina Republican Party chair from 2013 to 2017, told The Associated Press. House districts covering rural counties like Jasper and Hampton, Greenwood and McCormick, Sumter and Clarendon, and parts of Charleston and Colleton all flipped to Republicans. Meanwhile, Democrats picked up one seat in suburban Richland County.

GOP gains did not translate to victories in rural and solidly Democratic Orangeburg County, which helped send three Democrats to the S.C. House and voted in favor of all Democrats for statewide office. Cunningham got 63% of the vote here compared to McMaster’s 37. Scott received 38% in the Senate race.

Rural Bamberg County was equally favorable for Democrats but not as heavily as history would indicate is the norm. McMaster picked up 44% of the vote and Scott got 46%.

In Calhoun, which has been trending Republican for some time, McMaster got 58% of the vote and Scott received 61%.

As much as the GOP may have made gains in typically Democratic rural counties, there remains hope for Democrats.

At 1.7 million, statewide voter turnout was just shy of 51% of registered voters. Local turnout was 50% in Orangeburg, 48% in Bamberg and 55% in Calhoun.

The totals mean registered voters sitting on the sidelines could have significantly changed results. And good political strategy would be to work on getting them to the polls in future voting.

And what of the million South Carolinians not registered to vote? There is great potential for “new” voters to have big-time influence in individual counties and statewide.

If you don’t vote or are not registered, you are missing an opportunity to have your say. For its part, the election commission says it will prepare diligently for the next election, and in the process encourage all South Carolinians to get registered and participate.