EDITORIAL: Losing people proving costly in remapping

If ever there is proof of what the census means, it is illustrated in the redrawing of political lines based on population changes. Orangeburg County lost population from 2010 to 2020 and is now finding out what that can mean in terms of changing legislative district lines.

Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto is seeing his district that includes Greater Orangeburg and parts of the county to the west, as well as other counties to the west, change with a loss of population. For the first time, his district would expand all the way into Aiken County to pick up population. He loses portions of Hampton and Colleton counties.

By far the most controversial change is being proposed for S.C. House districts in Orangeburg and surrounding counties. And there is reason for concern by people in Greater Orangeburg beyond the protestations of veteran Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan.

Govan, who has represented the Greater Orangeburg District 95 since 1992, is seeing that district carved up in a plan making its way toward House approval in December. Greater Orangeburg – essentially the area within a five-mile radius of downtown -- is being split. The east would be in Orangeburg Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter’s present district. The west would become part of a new district that would include western areas of the county and Bamberg County, currently represented by Rep. Justin Bamberg, who is a member of the panel charged with drawing the new House districts.

Bamberg is facing criticism over the new district plan, both from Orangeburg and his own home county. The new district’s population majority would be in Democratic Orangeburg County while Bamberg would lose Republican-leaning portions of Colleton and Barnwell counties. The Democratic lawmaker last year won re-election by just 60 votes.

Bamberg makes the case there are connections that make Orangeburg and Bamberg a more logical combination of areas than the previous district. But Bamberg County has traditionally been part of a House district that includes areas of Allendale and Barnwell counties. And even though Bamberg is right that there are many connections between Orangeburg and Bamberg, the latter county’s economic development apparatus, for example, is tied to Barnwell, Allendale and Colleton, not Orangeburg.

Making matters worse for Govan, he has been drawn out of both the districts splitting Greater Orangeburg. He would find himself in the district currently represented by Calhoun County Democrat Russell Ott. Govan has proposed a plan that he says protects the integrity of two resident representatives from Orangeburg County, but it was rejected by the remap panel in favor of the plan that splits Greater Orangeburg.

Govan is urging the people of Orangeburg to make their objections known by contacting the chairman of the S.C. House Judiciary Committee. With those objections being echoed by a vocal contingent in Bamberg County, perhaps there will be a new look at the plan before it is approved. But don’t count on it.

Just as elections have consequences, so does the census and the changes it can mean when politicians are at work redrawing lines that potentially decide electoral winners and losers. Nowhere does the impact of S.C. reapportionment in 2021 stand to have more impact than Orangeburg County, the state’s second largest county in land area with a micropolitan area at its center.

