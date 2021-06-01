EDITORIAL: Looks like teens ready to go to work

Other findings from the survey include:

• The top summer jobs teens expect to work are in retail (26%) and restaurants (26%), followed by landscaping/lawn-mowing and other outdoors work (19%) and babysitting/childcare (13%).

• Nearly all teens surveyed (90%) said that they plan to attend college after high school.

• Of those planning to attend college after high school, a quarter (27%) expect to take out student loans, while nearly the same percentage (28%) believe they will find some other way to pay for college. Nearly half (45%) are “not sure” if they will need to take out student loans or not.

• Two-thirds (68%) of all teens say they support “debt-free college” – or college that is free for all attendees. However, that percentage drops to only a third (32%) if it requires higher taxes to pay for it.

It seems that teens are more motivated to work than many believe. And they are aware that when it comes to education, there is no “free lunch.” Debt-free college would mean higher taxes.

As to where teens plan to work this summer, retail and restaurants are surely glad to see the survey results. So many businesses need their help.