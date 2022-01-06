EDITORIAL: Looking beyond the Capitol riot of one year ago

One year ago today, the U.S. Capitol came under attack. The debate about just what happened, why and who’s responsible continues, with much division based on political persuasions.

Consider the opposing views expressed in the two columns on this page today.

The president of Common Cause, Karen Hobert Flynn writes: “One year ago, a violent, racist mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attempt to overturn the 2020 election. We deserve the truth about the causes behind the attack that left numerous fatalities and many others seriously injured. However, the reverberations from the attack on our democracy continue beyond Jan. 6.

“Since the 2020 election, at least three election-related threats have continued: the former president’s 'Big Lie' about who won and the specter of partisan election sabotage; many Republican state legislators trying to silence voters with restrictive barriers to voting; and newly gerrymandered maps, largely intended to silence and dilute the voices of Black and brown voters, who have made up a large share of the country’s population growth since 2010.”

By contrast, Shaun McCutcheon, author of “Outsider Inside the Supreme Court: A Decisive First Amendment Battle,” writes: “Stuck in a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and with emerging problems like inflation, many Americans don’t care about last year’s Capitol riots in Washington. And they certainly care more about economic issues than marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 debacle. ...

“Those Americans who do care about the Capitol riots generally won’t get the chance to hear dissenting options on the electoral process. They won’t hear about the root causes behind the Capitol riots. There are legitimate concerns about voter fraud and lack of trust in the media and political establishment, especially their decisions before the 2020 election.”

Some points to be made from middle ground:

• Jan. 6 at the Capitol was not an insurrection as many in the media continue to call it. The majority of people involved had no intention of overthrowing the government and were not armed in any fashion to do so. It was a riot, though it is clear many involved never intended it to be. They are being punished for their mistake, in many cases far beyond what is comparable for those involved in other riots during 2020.

• Donald Trump may have relished the support he was getting from people around the country for his claims of election mismanagement and fraud. It’s hard to believe, however, that he intended for people to attack the Capitol.

• The claims of election problems are real – not real enough to overturn the results from 2020 but real enough to warrant examination by state legislatures. So many regulations in different states were cast aside amid a pandemic election that questioning whether those regulations or new ones will be ignored again is legitimate.

• The debate over what state legislatures are doing with voting regulations is not solely voter suppression as alleged by critics. In fact, the much belittled legislation in Georgia actually expands voting rights beyond regulations that exist in many “blue” states, including President Joe Biden’s Delaware. People of all political persuasions should want election integrity.

• The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot may get some answers as to the cause but their work cannot escape the look of a partisan exercise aimed at implicating the former president and other Republican officials in causing the riot. The Justice Department has been involved in investigating and prosecuting. The committee has no power to punish – but you wouldn’t know that from listening to its proponents.

The 2020 election is history. Biden won the presidency. Trump should have followed a long tradition of presidents in handing over power gracefully and graciously rather than engaging in rhetoric that may have sparked the Jan. 6 riot. But the former president and Republicans had and have every right to insist upon the integrity of the voting process – and they are right to resist efforts in Congress to federalize elections via laws that would permanently put in place some of the most questionable and controversial elements of election 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0