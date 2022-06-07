EDITORIAL: Livestreaming meetings does not have to wait

One of the many heartbreakers from the frantic end of the 2022 regular legislative session was that a bill to make school board meetings more accessible to the public died after getting hijacked by a completely unrelated debate.

After failing to meet a legislative deadline to get a bill to the Senate limiting what schools can teach about race and sex, the House attached the controversial measure to a Senate-passed bill requiring all S.C. school boards to livestream their meetings.

The Senate had declined to take up its own bills to limit public school curricula — borne of social media and cable news outrage over what critics call “critical race theory” — so when the House returned S.945 to the Senate with that addition on the session’s final day, senators simply let the whole bill die rather than sending it to a conference committee to try to salvage the underlying legislation.

Whatever you think about the effort to restrict classroom discussions about race’s role in U.S. history or to prohibit mandatory “gender or sexual diversity training or counseling,” it’s important to note that the House did not reject the livestream requirement, as it could have done. Instead, it kept that requirement in its bill and added the curriculum measure on the bottom.

It’s important to note, too, that the Senate didn’t let the bill die because lawmakers had second thoughts about the livestream requirements. Senators knew they didn’t have time for the curriculum debate — which received multiple hours of debate on multiple days in the House — and weren’t interested in being painted as opposed to what the legislation calls unbiased teaching if they refused to accept the House’s language in conference committee.

All of this is a long way of saying that the third of S.C. school boards that aren’t allowing the public to attend their meetings by livestream shouldn’t feel as if they’re off the hook. Nor should school boards that pick and choose which meetings to livestream, or that don’t include committee meetings and work sessions. Just the opposite; there’s good reason to think the legislature will pass this bill next year — and no good reason lawmakers would not do so, we hope even expanding it to include other governmental bodies. School boards would do well to go ahead and get started. It isn’t difficult, it won’t hurt them, and it could win some good will from both legislators and the public they serve.

For that matter, those city and county councils and state boards and commissions that aren’t routinely livestreaming their meetings should do so as well.

It’s tempting to conclude that the only reason any elected bodies in South Carolina aren’t livestreaming their meetings is that they have something to hide, but we recognize that some might believe erroneously that it’s too expensive or difficult, or they might simply have no idea how to go about it. The good news is that there’s plenty of help.

Although the state Education Department doesn’t have the mandate to create a model policy for school districts, as the bill would have given it, it’s an easy enough thing for school boards to reach out to the Charleston County School District or one of several other districts that already do this for guidance. We would encourage the S.C. School Boards Association to assist them as well. And there are plenty of cities, counties and state agencies that other bodies can look to for tips on how to make the process easy.

With today’s technology, making recordings of public meetings readily available to voters and others is the least anyone committed to government transparency can do.

This editorial is from The Post and Courier of Charleston via the S.C. Press Association.

