EDITORIAL: Litter trashes all living in county

Orangeburg County’s spring litter cleanup attracted a lot of volunteer participation. Now people are being asked to mobilize again for a fall cleanup.
Orangeburg County Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith, long a leader in anti-litter efforts, wrote this week:
“The more I travel the roads of our county, the more litter I see. I not only see paper and plastic bags, but everything and anything that can be dumped beside the roads. Whenever the grass is cut, our roads become eyesores. ‘The only cure for litter is YOU!’
“Litter often makes communities vulnerable to crime because it appears that the residents do not care about their communities. We should take pride in where we live, work and play. This is HOME! If we, the residents, do not invest in our county by making it inviting and beautiful, why should we expect potential industries, businesses and home owners to invest in our county?
“If you take pride in your community, do not throw trash out of your vehicle. Keep a plastic bag in your vehicle in which to put trash. When the bag is full, put the bag in a trash can. Trash belongs in a trash can.”
Cooper-Smith in asking people to help clean things up.
Oct. 16-31 has been designated as Orangeburg County 2021 Fall Cleanup. Businesses, industries, churches, social groups and communities are asked to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to contact Marie Canty at 803-533-6162, Lisa Ridgen at 803-534-2409, extension 8409, or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409, extension 8918.
The sponsors of the 2021 Fall Cleanup are Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Palmetto Pride, Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District and Orangeburg County Litter Control.
To cut back on the traffic in the county administrative building due to the pandemic, grabbers, safety vests and trash bags will be delivered anywhere in the county. Volunteers will be assigned streets or roads in their areas.
After the litter has been bagged, volunteers will leave the bags of trash on a designated road for litter control to pick up.
It’s sad that such a cleanup is needed – but it is. Why anyone with an ounce of public consciousness would discard trash along roadsides and anywhere else outside designated locations is a mystery to the many who not only don’t litter but spend time cleaning up litter. Littering reflects an attitude of uncaring that is certain to show up in other aspects of litterers’ lives with regard to respect for anything and everything, including human life itself.
Thankfully, there are those willing to step up and work to get rid of the litter spread by those who seemingly know no better or don’t care.
“To make our county more inviting to tourists and potential businesses, all of us must get involved to combat litter in our county. We cannot sit back and let a few concerned citizens clean up the trash. We live, work, play, learn and worship here. This is home! Let us team up and clean up Orangeburg County,” Cooper-Smith has said.