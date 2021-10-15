EDITORIAL: Litter trashes all living in county

The sponsors of the 2021 Fall Cleanup are Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Palmetto Pride, Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District and Orangeburg County Litter Control.

To cut back on the traffic in the county administrative building due to the pandemic, grabbers, safety vests and trash bags will be delivered anywhere in the county. Volunteers will be assigned streets or roads in their areas.

After the litter has been bagged, volunteers will leave the bags of trash on a designated road for litter control to pick up.

It’s sad that such a cleanup is needed – but it is. Why anyone with an ounce of public consciousness would discard trash along roadsides and anywhere else outside designated locations is a mystery to the many who not only don’t litter but spend time cleaning up litter. Littering reflects an attitude of uncaring that is certain to show up in other aspects of litterers’ lives with regard to respect for anything and everything, including human life itself.

Thankfully, there are those willing to step up and work to get rid of the litter spread by those who seemingly know no better or don’t care.