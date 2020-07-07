EDITORIAL: Lightning is fact of life in Southeast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As temperatures reach into the 90s and above, thunderstorms and lightning become daily realities in South Carolina.

Cloud-to-ground lightning is a powerful static electricity discharge between the base of a cloud and the earth’s surface. The static electricity discharged is no different than the static shock you receive touching a metal door handle after scuffing your feet over a carpeted floor, except that a lightning bolt is the discharge of 100 million volts with a 5,000 to 200,000-amp current. The National Weather Service estimates there are over 25 million cloud-to-ground strokes in the United States every year, with Florida receiving the most per year of any state.

Lightning is an underrated danger, causing more fatalities annually than tornadoes. Forty to 60 people are killed by lightning annually in the United States. South Carolina is one of the top ten states for lightning fatalities, with Florida having the most.

To prevent death or injury, the Lightning Protection Institute advises:

• Treat lightning with proper caution. If you are outside and a thunderstorm approaches, immediately seek shelter inside a fully enclosed building.

• If a building is not available, take shelter in a car with a metal top and keep doors and windows closed.