EDITORIAL: Lifeline is important for students

Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law in 2021 the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act. It requires public schools serving seventh through 12th grade and public and private institutions of higher learning to provide the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and an additional crisis resource of their choosing on school-issued student identification cards.

“This law not only provides our students with easy access to a vital resource, it will also serve as a daily reminder that they are not alone,” McMaster said. “Through the work of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and many others, South Carolina has developed statewide infrastructure to support those in need. We must continue to fight to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues and work to ensure all South Carolinians know how to reach out for help.”

Passage of the legislation came amid research that shows the rate of suicide among those ages 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% between 2007 and 2018. The rise occurred in most states, with 42 experiencing significant increases, a 2020 report from the Centers from Disease Control shows.

Connection with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is an important part of the legislation. Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States. Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 180 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

Access to Lifeline in South Carolina was in danger until the South Carolina Department of Education partnered with Mental Health America of Greenville County.

In 2019 through a two-year capacity-building grant offered by Vibrant Emotional Health and in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health, MHAGC began serving the entire state of South Carolina with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The grant ended in September 2021, but the S.C. Department of Education has provided $250,000 in gap funding to preserve the hotline until additional funding from grants are secured in 2022.

Funding to keep Lifeline active is money well spent. Consider the numbers. As of October 2021, youth ages 7 to 19 made a total of 2,891 calls, texts and other messages to the hotline, making 2021 the year with the highest call volumes for the age group. The top two primary issues were suicide and family relationships.

S.C. Superintendent of Education is right: “Our students have and continue to face unprecedented challenges in their academic and home lives. We encourage all students who are struggling to cope with loss and adversity to reach out and seek support. This hotline provides a great service that is being utilized more than ever. This funding will ensure it remains active now and into the future, allowing students an avenue to secure the services they need to be successful in life and in school.”

As the governor stated, Lifeline ensures students they are not alone.

