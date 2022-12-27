EDITORIAL: Life expectancy has a lot to do with what we eat

South Carolinians are told frequently of the health problems faced by the state's residents. Our rates of deadly diseases are higher than the national average. And that affects life expectancy.

New research by NiceRx has revealed the top 10 U.S. states with the shortest life expectancy as of 2020. At 74.8 years, life expectancy here is the 10th shortest in the country.

By comparison, Mississippi has the shortest life expectancy at 71.9, followed by West Virginia at 72.8 and Louisiana at 73.1

The longest life expectancy is 80.7 years in Hawaii, with Washington averaging 79.2 in second place. The complete study can be accessed at www.nicerx.com/best-healthcare-countries/

A takeaway from the numbers is shorter life expectancy in Southern states and longer lives on the West Coast and in the Northeast.

One issue in the South is diet. Southerners are known for non-healthy eating.

Writing for InsideSources.com, Solomon D. Stevens, author of “Religion, Politics, and the Law,” says its time we change that and stop eating the food that makes us sick.

"How much evidence do we need before we change the way we eat? I have friends who routinely dismiss information like this, seeing it as coming from 'health nuts.' But the data we have on a poor diet is not from fringe groups obsessed with an extreme agenda. At this point, one has to be living in denial to dismiss what we all know: A poor diet will make us sick and affect our ability to think," Stevens writes.

He continues: "If we are being honest with ourselves, we have known for a long time that poor nutrition contributes not only to obesity but also to diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke and certain kinds of cancers. And now we know it can lead to impaired thinking, even dementia."

A primary reason for our eating woes is “ultraprocessed” food, which includes additives (chemicals) designed to add artificial flavor, artificial color, artificial texture, artificial scent and preservatives. The National Center for Biotechnology Information has found that almost 60% of the food that Americans eat is ultraprocessed.

Part of the problem is environment.

"We look around and see colorful packaging, attractive advertising and everyone we know chowing down. How can the food around us be a problem if restaurants serve it and supermarkets sell it? We are lulled into submission because that unhealthy eating is so accepted by everyone around us."

And because we do not experience any immediate problems from diet, we don't spend much time thinking about the problems to be faced in years to come.

This is a good time for a real New Year’s resolution. Don’t make resolutions you will furiously pursue for a month or two and then abandon. This year, make it simple. Resolve to eat a healthy diet consistently for the rest of your life.

As Stevens states, "If you do, you will live longer and have a better quality of life while you live."