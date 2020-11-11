EDITORIAL: Let the bells ring out for veterans

Armistice Day, or Veterans Day as it is known today, was set up to celebrate the end of the fighting in World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. On that day, German representatives signed a truce between the Allies and Germany.
The signing took place in a railroad car in the forest of Compiegne, France. On each Nov 11, most of the Allied countries commemorate the event.
The celebration in the United States is centered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. In many places throughout the world, a period of silence is observed at 11 a.m. in the morning, the hour in which the fighting in World War I stopped.
The Congress of the United States made Armistice Day a legal holiday for the District of Columbia in 1938. All the states of the Union also have made it a holiday. In 1954, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day.
As so many remember in the 11th month, on the 11th day and at the 11th hour, the fighting officially stopped. There was joy, there was happiness and there was celebration. This was a special day, and still is.
To give the many government workers a long weekend, Veterans Day was changed to a Monday. But through the efforts of the American Legion and many others, that decision was rescinded. Veterans Day will remain on Nov. 11, as it should.
It has been told that when the trains came through on that day, people were lined up all along the main street and along the railroad track waving and cheering. The train's whistle was blowing and people on the rear of the red caboose were waiving and cheering.
So many people were so happy when they learned that Armistice Day had been returned to the 11th.
To celebrate this memorable occasion, many American Legion posts and other organizations annually have encouraged participation by others through the simultaneous ringing of church bells. They're asking that the bells ring out again this year from 11 to 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.
American forces remain in harm’s way in many places during 2020 even as the world focuses on the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has only added to the dangers they face. To those having served and serving still, we salute you. So much is owed by so many to so few.
