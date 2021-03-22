EDITORIAL: Let sun shine in on public's right to know

The First Amendment assures there will be no prohibition on press freedom, but it does not ensure that government must cooperate in any way with a free press. That is where laws such as South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act are essential for press and public to have access to information.

Observed this past week around the nation, Sunshine Week draws attention to the principle of openness that is the backbone of our governmental system. Now begins another 51 weeks until we reach the observance again – a year during which every day will be important for a public that must have knowledge of its government’s workings to be capable of governing itself.

In approving South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act in 1978, the General Assembly stated: “It is vital in a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner so that citizens shall be advised of the performance of public officials and of the decisions that are reached in public activity and in the formulation of public policy.”’

But there are real-life problems:

• A meeting of a council is held without giving notice to the public that elected its members.