EDITORIAL: Legislature should ground most flights

The newspaper reported that Rep. John King took 24 flights and Rep. Carl Anderson took 14, while 17 legislators hitched a ride on a state plane between three and 10 times; 15 lawmakers flew twice and one once.

There are occasionally legitimate reasons for state legislators to use a state plane, which costs $1,000 to $1,500 per hour to fly; that’s why state law allows it, as long as they sign a form stating that they’re on official state business. But most of Mr. Rutherford’s trips — like many other legislators’ trips — were for conferences of the sort that lawmakers have agreed count as official state business but that certainly aren’t an essential part of their jobs.

Although banning travel to conferences will have the most direct impact, the proviso approved by the Senate — proposed by Republican Leader Shane Massey, Republican Sens. Wes Climer and Penry Gustafson and Democratic Sen. Dick Harpootlian — includes other provisions that should further scale back the abuse: Legislators could use the planes only with prior approval by the president of the Senate or the speaker of the House or if they were invited to tag along on a trip arranged by one of the agencies in the governor’s Cabinet — and then only if the Cabinet director certifies in writing that the legislator’s attendance “is in furtherance of the official business of the State.”