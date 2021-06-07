EDITORIAL: Legislation can help vs. invader

In rural South Carolina, wild hogs are a growing threat. They reproduce rapidly, eat most any plants or meat, and have no natural predators. Most of the $115 million in damage each year in the state occurs to agriculture. Wild hogs destroy crops, decimate rural land and spread disease.

Stopping the spread will be difficult enough with the wild hog population that is present now, but the new law gives hope that the spread from other sources can be stopped.

The feral hog issue encompasses multiple state agencies. The S.C. Department of Agriculture, Clemson University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and SCDNR are in agreement that action is needed.

The S.C. Farm Bureau Federation was out front on the legislation and worked hard to convince small pig farmers in the state there would be no negative impact on them. FB says here is what people need to know:

1. Farmers transporting hogs will need "an official form of identification" to transport hogs. This identification will be another tool to aid SCDNR’s ability to enforce the existing law that prohibits the transport of feral hogs.

2. The "official form of identification" will be determined by the state veterinarian after consultation with hog farms of all sizes to ensure ease of access.