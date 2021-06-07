EDITORIAL: Legislation can help vs. invader

Gov. Henry McMaster on May 17 took important action against an invader.
He signed House Bill 3539, the Feral Hog Transportation Bill, into law. It requires that hogs be properly identified when being transported. Feral hogs are responsible for an estimated $115 million in damage statewide each year.
Introduced by Rep. Sylleste Davis from Berkeley County, the legislation gives law enforcement the tools to identify and prosecute individuals illegally transporting feral hogs. While it is currently illegal in South Carolina to transport feral hogs, there is no way of proving hogs to be wild.
This legislation requires individuals to provide identification of the animals, and explicitly allows South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers to seize and/or destroy feral hogs. Those found to be in violation of the law face fines of up to $1,000 per hog and possible imprisonment.
Wild hogs have been present in coastal South Carolina since they were released by the Spanish in the 1500s. Their historic range was geographically limited to floodplains of major river systems. In the mountains of the state, Eurasian wild hogs were introduced in the early 1900s.
In the 1980s, wild pigs were found in only 26 counties, with the distribution generally resembling their historic range. But by 2008, wild pigs were documented in all 46 counties.
In rural South Carolina, wild hogs are a growing threat. They reproduce rapidly, eat most any plants or meat, and have no natural predators. Most of the $115 million in damage each year in the state occurs to agriculture. Wild hogs destroy crops, decimate rural land and spread disease.
Stopping the spread will be difficult enough with the wild hog population that is present now, but the new law gives hope that the spread from other sources can be stopped.
The feral hog issue encompasses multiple state agencies. The S.C. Department of Agriculture, Clemson University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and SCDNR are in agreement that action is needed.
The S.C. Farm Bureau Federation was out front on the legislation and worked hard to convince small pig farmers in the state there would be no negative impact on them. FB says here is what people need to know:
1. Farmers transporting hogs will need "an official form of identification" to transport hogs. This identification will be another tool to aid SCDNR’s ability to enforce the existing law that prohibits the transport of feral hogs.
2. The "official form of identification" will be determined by the state veterinarian after consultation with hog farms of all sizes to ensure ease of access.
3. The identification will likely be tied to farm of origin, which is denoted by a premise ID. Clemson LPH currently issues those for no cost.
4. Ear tags are not required, but are acceptable if used.
5. Blood tests to distinguish feral swine from domestic do not exist and are not required.
6. There is no exemption based on the size of the farm or pig herd.
7. There is no taxation on the transport of hogs.
8. This process isn't unprecedented; other species of livestock are already required to have similar or greater levels of identification.
“We are ecstatic we were able to get this legislation passed,” SCFB President Harry Ott said. “While it is not the only solution to the feral hog problem, it’s definitely a step in the right direction. I’m thankful that the General Assembly and their staff listened to our farmers and took action.”
And oh by the way, hunters continue to be encouraged to do their part against the invader. Wild hogs are not protected in South Carolina, and there is no closed season or bag limit on private land.