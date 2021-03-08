EDITORIAL: Legislation addresses key opioid issue

“This nation and state are facing many problems as a result of the current pandemic. Not the least of these is the epidemic within the pandemic,” Sen. Hutto said. "... It is incumbent on state policy makers to help focus attention on the opioid epidemic by ensuring our most vulnerable citizens have access to naloxone therapy, a lifesaving drug.”

McMaster said, “South Carolina’s commitment to eradicating the opioid epidemic has been steadfast, but there’s more work to do. Increasing access to these life-saving therapeutics would be an important step in the right direction, and I hope to soon have the opportunity to sign this legislation into law.”

Despite concerns about the law’s enforcement and worries in some circles about those with opioid-use disorder being more likely to overdose knowing they have naloxone, this is legislation that has great potential to save lives.

In the words of DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby: "One of our most effective tools in combating the opioid crisis is naloxone, the overdose antidote that has saved thousands of South Carolinians from an untimely death. Our agency has supported vast distribution of this life-saving medication, and both House Bill 3366 and Senate Bill 571, which require prescribers to simply offer a prescription for naloxone to patients who are at risk, stand to shift dynamics in how prescribers address risk, and these two bills also stand to save lives."

