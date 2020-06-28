EDITORIAL: Legal process for deciding on statue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monuments and statues reflect our nation’s history – the good, the bad and the ugly. We have long cautioned against the type of chaos and destruction that is presently surrounding monuments from one side of the nation to the other.

The random destruction and vandalism aimed at statues and memorials must stop. It is up to government and law enforcement to see that history is preserved and those illegally damaging monuments be prosecuted.

It is clear that the target of protesters – when they destroy they are rioters – is no longer just monuments related to the Confederacy. In a destructive wave, statues dating from Christopher Columbus through World War II are being destroyed or damaged. It is as if there is an unstated determination to rewrite history.

Where it all ends remains to be seen. Do we tear down monuments in the nation’s capital to Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln? Do we change the name of buildings and roads dedicated to people from the past when the societal standards of today were not present? Taking such an approach is dangerous and wrong, and may make us no better than the Taliban destroying Buddhist statues or ISIS devastating ancient sites.