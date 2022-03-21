EDITORIAL: Lawmakers must provide oversight

The headline read: “S.C.’s parade of sheriff scandals growing. Could an old law help?”

With plenty of pushback on why it will not help — the law dates back to 1837 — lawmakers ought to consider updating it or tossing it out altogether, but only in exchange for a new law that can rein in rampant graft, corruption and lawlessness within the ranks of the very people who are sworn to uphold the state’s laws.

The story, by Post and Courier investigative team members Glenn Smith and Tony Bartelme, highlights the discovery of a law that one government watchdog says could “provide oversight and deter misconduct” in the sheriff’s offices of South Carolina.

John Crangle, described as the state’s “gruffest government watchdog,” has been lobbying state lawmakers to do something to address the widespread misconduct.

Then, he discovered the law that has largely been forgotten and ignored. It says the attorney general and solicitors should conduct routine examinations of sheriffs and other county offices.

Title 1, Section 1-7-730, titled “Examination of offices of county officers,” says the AG and solicitors should: “... examine into the condition of the offices of the clerk of the court of common pleas and general sessions, of the sheriff and of the register of deeds in the counties of the respective solicitors and ascertain if such officers have discharged the duties which now are, or shall be, required of them.”

The results of those examinations would then be shared annually with the General Assembly and state courts.

Maybe that sounds too simple, but a spokesman for the AG’s office said the law has not been followed, nor will it be. He said solicitors would not even have enough auditors to comply, adding the AG’s office is a “prosecutorial agency, not a regulatory one.” And, he said, the AG’s office has, in fact, prosecuted a large number of such elected officials.

Fair enough, perhaps, but saying the old law is outdated and unenforceable does nothing to address a problem that can no longer be ignored. It’s not as though there are only a couple of cases of wrongdoing within the state’s sheriff’s ranks. As reported, 15 sheriffs — a full one-third of the counties’ sheriffs — have been charged with crimes since 2010. They can be removed from office by the governor and they can be tried, but that only addresses cases where wrongdoing has been discovered.

In short, the state’s sheriffs are nearly above the law — a factor that most assuredly points to why there exists so much graft and corruption. True, people can vote sheriffs out of office, but so long as they are flying under the radar with no oversight, what they are doing in office remains cloaked unless and until they are caught. And prosecuted.

No, there needs to be accountability. Ethics training, as Gov. Henry McMaster has called for, is a good and right step, but it will hardly address the issue. Besides, these adults who are sworn to uphold the law likely already know when they are not only crossing ethical lines, but also venturing into criminal behavior.

Toss out the old law, lawmakers, if you so choose. But it is incumbent upon you to address this persistent problem. Find a way to hold these elected officials accountable, to make their conduct in office transparent.

Shed some sunlight on the goings-on. Sunlight, after all, sanitizes.

This editorial is from the Index-Journal of Greenwood via The Associated Press.

