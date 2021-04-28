EDITORIAL: Lawmakers can do right by S.C. voters

We aren’t convinced that people should be able to vote over the internet or that our state should mail ballots to voters who haven’t asked for them — or even mail applications to people who haven’t asked for them, although some counties do make requesting an absentee ballot more cumbersome than it needs to be. We haven’t heard a good reason to change state law to let people vote the day they register to vote.

But there’s no good reason to make most voters under age 65 stand in long lines on Election Day in order to participate in our democratic republic. And there’s no good reason to squander our valuable tax dollars buying enough voting machines and hiring enough poll workers to eliminate long lines.

Not when we have such a safe and easy alternative, which has worked without significant problems for decades for everyone 65 and older, along with people who are sick, out of town or meet one of a handful of other special exceptions for casting an absentee ballot.