EDITORIAL: Law officers sacrifice much for all of us

South Carolina is no hotbed of anti-police sentiment. Defunding the police is a concept that, thankfully, will gain little traction here. Yet despite perception that the state is police-friendly, a report released during this National Police Week concludes South Carolina is not a very good place for police officers.
In another of its frequent studies, the personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 indicators of police-friendliness. The data set ranges from the median income for law-enforcement officers to police deaths per 1,000 officers to state and local police-protection expenses per capita.
South Carolina ranks as the ninth worst state for police officers. With one being the best and 25 the average, the state ranks:
• 16th – Law-enforcement officers per capita
• 51st – Median income for law-enforcement officers (adjusted for cost of living)
• 18th – Median income growth for law-enforcement officers
• 45th – Violent-crime rate
• 17th – Percent of homicide cases solved
• 44th – State and local police-protection expenses per capita
• 44th – Police deaths per 1,000 officers
The full study can be found at: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-be-a-cop/34669
The rankings aren’t good news whether you consider regional differences in pay and other factors. They indicate South Carolina would be wise to take a look at the state of its law enforcement from the local to state levels, with an eye on how those serving us can be better served in one of the most dangerous and important careers.
South Carolina is blessed with many good men and women pledged to serve and protect. They are among the nation’s 800,000 officers being honored during this week with good reason. Never has the pressure been greater on law enforcement professionals.
In joining South Carolinians and Americans in paying tribute to officers past, present and future, we look back to 2004.
At that time, Shirley Williams of Orangeburg was marking 48 years of marriage to a police officer. In writing to the editor, she noted that her husband, Gerald Williams, retired from the Orangeburg police force in 1994 after 25 years of service. She offered the following words written by her husband, saying "they come from his heart."
"A police officer is supposed to be one chosen to serve, care, respect and protect their fellow man. This means serving the public the best way they can.
"They are only human and make mistakes too, but when it comes down to it, they are putting their life on the line for you.
"There are many people who have been arrested for crimes they commit and they may not like a police officer one little bit.
"It makes an officer feel good to know the victim is OK and doesn't have to worry about their safety anymore that day.
"For a police officer, it takes a special kind of wife who is willing to endure loneliness and wondering if he's all right.
"To all rookie cops out there, don't use that badge for a shield. Use it to protect and to help heal.
"Love and affection go a long way. Our Heavenly Father gave it to us, so pass it around each and every day.
"Many times I've been injured before the day was done, but it was worth it all knowing I'd helped someone."
Those who have not worked as an officer cannot fully understand the commitment of a dedicated policeman, the reason he or she is willing to risk so much to help. The sacrifices of officers and their families are great. We are fortunate there a good people willing to make them.