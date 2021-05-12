EDITORIAL: Law officers sacrifice much for all of us

The full study can be found at: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-to-be-a-cop/34669

The rankings aren’t good news whether you consider regional differences in pay and other factors. They indicate South Carolina would be wise to take a look at the state of its law enforcement from the local to state levels, with an eye on how those serving us can be better served in one of the most dangerous and important careers.

South Carolina is blessed with many good men and women pledged to serve and protect. They are among the nation’s 800,000 officers being honored during this week with good reason. Never has the pressure been greater on law enforcement professionals.

In joining South Carolinians and Americans in paying tribute to officers past, present and future, we look back to 2004.

At that time, Shirley Williams of Orangeburg was marking 48 years of marriage to a police officer. In writing to the editor, she noted that her husband, Gerald Williams, retired from the Orangeburg police force in 1994 after 25 years of service. She offered the following words written by her husband, saying "they come from his heart."

"A police officer is supposed to be one chosen to serve, care, respect and protect their fellow man. This means serving the public the best way they can.