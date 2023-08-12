The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that drug overdose deaths in the state continue to increase.

From 2020 to 2021, the total number of overdose fatalities in the state went up by more than 430 individuals, from 1,734 deaths to 2,168 -- an increase of more than 25%. By comparison, there were 573 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2012.

Opioids continue to be the primary cause of overdose deaths in recent years, contributing to 1,733 of the 2,168 fatal overdoses in 2021, DHEC says.

Nationally, including South Carolina, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is largely responsible for the increase in overdose deaths, according to DHEC. From 2020 to 2021, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased more than 35% in South Carolina, from 1,100 to 1,494 deaths. Fentanyl was involved in more than two-thirds of all opioid-involved overdose deaths in the state in 2021.

“Other drugs are being laced with fentanyl – without the user’s knowledge – which can cause a fatal overdose even in a small quantity,” said Sara Goldsby, director of the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

While a national debate goes on about combating fentanyl, South Carolina has taken an important step in the battle.

Gov. Henry McMaster was joined by lawmakers and other officials on Aug. 1 for the ceremonial signing of H. 3503, Fentanyl Trafficking, which adds fentanyl-related substances to the list of Schedule I controlled substances and creates the felony offense of trafficking in fentanyl. It also creates increased penalties for trafficking in fentanyl compared to other drugs and establishes minimum sentences.

"Through this legislation, we provide our law enforcement and prosecutors with valuable tools to keep these drug dealers behind bars, helping to combat the unprecedented flood of fentanyl crossing the Southern border and entering our communities," McMaster said. "Going forward, we must continue to crack down on criminals within South Carolina by strengthening our bond reform bill and enhancing penalties for illegal gun possession, effectively closing the revolving door once and for all."

The bill makes it a felony to possess two grains of fentanyl or a fentanyl-related substance knowingly. A first offense is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, a second offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $7,500 fine, and a third or subsequent offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In addition, it is a felony to knowingly sell, manufacture, cultivate, deliver, purchase or bring into the state more than 4 grams of any fentanyl or fentanyl-related substance. A first offense for trafficking 4 to 14 grams of fentanyl is punishable by at least seven years and up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

A second or subsequent offense is punishable by a mandatory term of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. For 14 to up to 28 grams, any offense is punishable by a mandatory term of 25 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.

For 28 grams or more, any offense is punishable by a mandatory term of at least 25 years and up to 40 years in prison and a $200,000 fine.

The legislation also creates a felony possession of a firearm or ammunition offense for drug dealers. Offenders convicted of possession with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture or traffick a controlled substance will be prohibited from possessing a firearm in South Carolina and are subject to up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. The firearm and ammunition must be confiscated and delivered to law enforcement.

Officials see the legislation having impact:

"This legislation ensures that the traffickers who are peddling this poison in South Carolina are subject to serious prison sentences, including mandatory minimums," SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

"We have all seen in the news about fentanyl killing our people, and it was time for us to pass a law to stop fentanyl trafficking," said S.C. Rep. Doug Gilliam. "We have crafted a solid, firm bill that has the teeth needed when it comes to taking a bite out of fentanyl traffickers."

The history of drug use and abuse and the criminal enterprises that surround illegal drugs tells us that laws alone will not be enough to overcome the fentanyl crisis. But effective laws are a component in the battle.

We echo the SLED chief in saying, "I hope this legislation serves as a deterrent to anyone who seeks to profit from this deadly drug. We must do everything we can to reduce supply and save lives."