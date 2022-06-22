EDITORIAL: Law is about saving lives of babies

Officials with Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on June 2.

The S.C. Department of Social Services in Dorchester County took custody of the child, and the infant has been placed in a licensed foster home.

The story of the infant is the time for South Carolina to be reminded of the law designed to prevent abandoning newborns -- at least in places where they cannot survive.

The Department of Social Services has made a dedicated page on the agency’s website regarding Daniel’s Law in South Carolina with current data. The Dorchester infant is the third Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2022 calendar year. Since 2009, more than 50 babies have been safely given over to authorities.

Daniel's Law is a safety net for parents to abandon a child, as long as the infant is under 60 days old and they’re unharmed. The baby must be surrendered to a “safe haven,” which can be a hospital, place of worship, or a fire or police station.

Daniel’s Law is named after an Allendale County infant who survived being buried in a South Carolina landfill after birth. Nurses named him Daniel while he was at the hospital.

Some provisions of the law are:

Requires the safe haven to take possession of a baby voluntarily delivered by the infant’s parents who intend not to return for the child.

Provides anonymity for the parent and baby.

Allows a hospital or facility to notify the Department of Social Services that a baby has been taken into possession.

Requires DSS to provide for the care and custody of the baby.

Grants a parent immunity from prosecution for unlawful conduct or cruelty toward a child or any other violation for leaving the infant if the parent leaves the child with the safe haven’s personnel (provided the baby is less than 60 days old and has not sustained any physical harm or injury).

Critics say the legislation promotes irresponsible behavior by parents. Hardly. Law or not, most parents in any situation would refuse to give away a child.

Sadly, the chance of the law having widespread impact remains unlikely. A young mother and father willing to abandon a newborn are probably not going to be responsible enough to consider such an alternative. But getting the word out that there is such an option gives children a chance.

Daniel’s Law – which, in blunt terms, is designed to prevent babies being left for dead -- is not something we as a society would prefer to think is necessary. But it is.

