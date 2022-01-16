EDITORIAL: Lack of justice in remapping for Orangeburg

For years, we argued that states in the South should face no more scrutiny in drawing electoral districts than all other states. That was during a time when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 required preclearance of voting districts to ensure that minorities had ample opportunity at being elected. The need for preclearance ended in 2013 with a U.S. Supreme Court decision that it is unconstitutional to subject one state to preclearance while others are exempt.

Fast forward to 2022 and reapportionment plans for the state legislature are being challenged by civil rights groups with a legal case focused on the newly drawn map for the S.C. House of Representatives. Out front in the case are the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union.

They charge that new districts intentionally discriminate against Black communities in the state and deny Black voters equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect candidates of their choice.

The lawsuit alleges the new House map is a racial gerrymander that intentionally packs and cracks Black communities. “Cracking” refers to splitting communities of color into different districts to prevent them from exercising greater political power. “Packing” refers to placing people of color into the same district in greater numbers than necessary to elect candidates of choice to prevent them from exercising greater political power in surrounding districts.

As much as the politics of reapportionment will always be controversial and the power of the party controlling the legislature to draw lines is a very real product of elections, it’s hard not to take exception with what has happened with reapportionment in Orangeburg County, one of the state’s counties with a large African American population.

Local governments in Orangeburg County have joined in expressing opposition to the House remapping that essentially does away with a district that keeps Greater Orangeburg intact.

In a nutshell, veteran Orangeburg Rep. Jerry Govan is drawn out of a city district and is moved into a district that is presently represented by Calhoun Rep. Russell Ott. Bamberg County Rep. Justin Bamberg would be in the new boundaries of what was Govan’s district. Greater Orangeburg is split with Orangeburg County potentially being left with the likelihood of only one resident House member.

Even with the loss of population from 2010 to 2020, Orangeburg County is a large enough population center to have representation beyond one resident member of the House. The county potentially loses in terms of numbers of minority lawmakers as well as representation for communities of interest, notably Greater Orangeburg.

And the remapping problems are not just with the House. Senate District 39, formerly represented by veteran African American lawmaker John Matthews, has always had boundaries conducive to Black representation. That has changed.

District 39 has been redrawn to reduce the number of Orangeburg County voters and increase the number of Berkeley County voters. The district is currently represented by African American Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman.

“I am just concerned Orangeburg County has lost some of its power in some sense,” Stephens has told The T&D. “That will maybe be a detriment as we continue looking at economic development.”

The newly redrawn District 39 now has about 27,943 residents in Orangeburg County and 65,208 residents in Berkeley County. About 12,832 residents are in Dorchester County. There are a total of 105,983 residents in the new District 39.

The Black voting-age population for District 39 has changed under the new map, standing at 39%, with a white voting-age population of 50%.

As Stephens has said, the current district is the complete opposite in terms of population breakdown. If voting trends of the past hold true, Stephens’ chances of re-election in 2024 are in doubt. Not exactly a tribute to the longtime service of Sen. Matthews.

As stated, reapportionment is a political process, but beyond the party in power drawing lines that benefit its electoral interests, there is a need to respect the need for representation for localities and people with common interests. The plans resulting from the 2020 census have not done justice to Orangeburg County.

It will now be up to the courts to decide whether plans with which we cannot agree go too far in diluting the strength of minority voters in an area of a “red” state heavily populated by Black voters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0