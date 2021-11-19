EDITORIAL: Labor, supply big problems for key season

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, while businesses and other employers posted a near-record number of available jobs.

The Labor Department reported that 4.4 million people quit their jobs, or about 3% of the nation’s workforce. That’s up from 4.3 million in August. There were 10.4 million job openings, down from 10.6 million in August, which was revised higher.

The figures point to a historic level of turmoil in the job market as workers quit jobs to take higher pay that is being offered by desperate employers in need of help. Incomes are rising, Americans are spending more and the economy is growing, and employers have ramped up hiring to keep the pace. Yet rising inflation is offsetting much of the pay gains for workers.

Though many leaving jobs may be moving to better-paying ones, there remains a large number of vacancies that cannot be filled.

With the crucial holiday shopping season for retailers upon us in a big way, the lack of labor is potentially a big problem. Couple that with the supply-chain problem in getting shipments and a crisis is at hand.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index decreased one point in September to 99.1. Three of the 10 index components improved, five declined and two were unchanged.

“Small business owners are doing their best to meet the needs of customers, but are unable to hire workers or receive the needed supplies and inventories,” National Federation of Independent Business Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said. “The outlook for economic policy is not encouraging to owners, as lawmakers shift to talks about tax increases and additional regulations.”

State-specific data were not available, but NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “What we’re hearing from our members right now is that disruptions in the supply chain plus difficulties in finding people to work are making it even harder for them to provide the goods and services people need.”

Key findings include:

• Owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased five points to a net negative 33%.

• Fifty-one percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, a 48-year record high for the third consecutive month.

• A net 42% of owners reported raising compensation, a 48-year record high.

Though the coronavirus pandemic has made changes in the economy as we know it, the problems with finding employees and with the supply chain were reality before 2020. Businesses need a focus on policies that will alleviate both crises. It must not be forgotten that business success -- particularly small business success -- is vital to the health of the economy.

