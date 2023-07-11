The national political leadership may be telling us the U.S. economy is in good shape, but small business and the people of South Carolina don’t agree.

The latest Winthrop poll, with results released in June, shows a majority of South Carolinians believe the United States economy is worse than it was a year ago. Almost half believe the economy of South Carolina is worse than a year ago, as well.

Fully 44% of South Carolinians say their personal finances are worse than a year ago while 20% say they are in a better situation. A third are in about the same place.

Small business optimism for better days ahead remains low as well.

As reported in June, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.4 points in May to 89.4, which is the 17th consecutive month below the 49-year average of 98. The last time the index was at or above the average was December 2021.

Small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months declined one point from April to a net negative 50%.

“Overall, small business owners are expressing concerns for future business conditions,” said Bill Dunkelberg, National Federation of Independent Business chief economist. “Supply chain disruptions and labor shortages will continue to limit the ability of many small firms to meet the demand for their products and services …”

The labor shortage is a key negative. The July NFIB monthly jobs report shows just how big an issue it is.

Forty-two percent of owners nationwide (seasonally adjusted) reported job openings they could not fill in June, down two points from May. The share of owners with unfilled job openings far exceeds the 49-year historical average of 23%.

The percent of small business owners reporting labor quality as their top small business operating problem remains elevated at 24%, unchanged from May. Labor costs reported as the single most important problem to business owners decreased two points to 8% in June, five points below the highest reading of 13% reached in December 2021.

Overall, 59% of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in June, down four points from May. Of those hiring or trying to hire, 92% of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill. Thirty-three percent of owners reported few qualified applicants for their open positions and 21% reported none.

Nonetheless, let’s try to find some optimism.

In the words of NFIB South Carolina Director Ben Homeyer: “Our small business members say it’s hard for them to find and keep qualified people, but we’re hopeful that H.3726, passed by the legislature and signed into law this spring by Gov. Henry McMaster, will go a long way toward remedying the situation.”

H.3726, also known as the “Statewide Education and Workforce Development Act,” includes initiatives to coordinate and make the most of all publicly funded job training, scholarships, apprenticeship programs and other workforce development services.