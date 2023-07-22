Korea is called "The Forgotten War."

In 1950, a North Korean invasion began the war, which saw extensive U.S.-led United Nations intervention in support of the South, while the North received support from China and from the Soviet Union. Some 1,780,000 Americans served in the war, with 36,574 killed, 103,284 wounded and over 7,100 prisoners of war.

To mark the 70th anniversary of both the 1953 Korean War armistice and Korea-U.S. alliance this year, a large-scale global commemorative event is slated for July 27, the day when the agreement was signed to end fighting in the war.

Over the years, The Times and Democrat has brought readers many stories from the Korean War. Our "Stories of Honor" series is notable, and the 2021 return of an Orangeburg soldier's remains for burial here received extensive coverage.

Yet it is the writing of another Orangeburg soldier that provides insight into how terrible the war really was.

William H. Funchess Jr., a Rowesville native and 1944 graduate of Orangeburg High School, spent his life haunted by his experience in “The Forgotten War.’’ He authored a book about being a prisoner of war and spoke often about the physical and mental torture inflicted upon him and other Americans in the war.

Funchess, who died June 10, 2021, at his home in Clemson, was the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day ceremony in Orangeburg in 2007, telling his remarkable story.

Nov. 4, 1950, found Funchess as a platoon leader in Korea. His platoon came under attack from a barrage of machine gun fire. One of the bullets made its way through one of Funchess' feet. As he was on the ground, a third of his platoon was either captured or killed. Funchess was one of the fortunate ones to live, but he was captured.

His foot swelling from the wound, Funchess was stripped of his jacket and the Chinese mocked him by stomping all over it.

From there, Funchess and his fellow soldiers began an arduous trek to POW Camp No. Five. He received no medical attention during the ordeal.

As the walk became too strenuous for Funchess to endure and snow fell, his fellow countrymen carried him on their backs for days. He used a stick as a crutch to continue the march to the even more horrendous conditions, because he knew if he showed signs of slowing the group down, he would soon be a dead man.

Finally reaching POW Camp No. Five, the Chinese forced the POWs into a valley for months. Funchess recalled sleeping in mud shacks. His shack was about nine square feet and Funchess' captors placed 12 men to a shack.

Funchess went a solid four months without a drop of water, eating snow to fulfill his hydration needs. Each of the soldiers in the filthy atmosphere was infested with hundreds of lice that had to be popped with their fingernails.

The unimaginably adverse situation eventually led to Funchess' weight dwindling to 105 pounds.

While Funchess managed to live, he had to stack his fallen compatriots on top of each other without a proper burial. He recalled that sometimes the bodies would stack up to 20 feet high.

Then came Sept. 5, 1953, the final day of the Korean War, when agreements were made between the North Korean and United States governments to exchange POWs.

Funchess and his fellow soldiers were moved on box cars. Day after day went by and Funchess' name was never called to go back home.

Finally, after the last American soldiers were released, Funchess stood alone. An English-speaking Chinese officer yelled at him, "That's right, it's over. You are not a POW; you are a war criminal."

After a sleepless night, Funchess was thrown into the back of a military truck. The truck rode into the wilderness for about an hour, and an officer approached him and told him to get out and walk down a path. The officer warned that if Funchess stepped off the mine-lined path, he would be killed.

As the truck faded away into the distance, Funchess wondered he was free or still a POW. He did as the officer instructed, walking down the path to an unknown destination until he saw a U.S. ambulance. He was free at last.

The Korean War must not be forgotten -- 70 years later and always.