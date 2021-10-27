EDITORIAL: Knowledge of U.S. history sorely lacking

DFI conducted the South Carolina survey in collaboration with Coker University.

Only 16% of citizens in South Carolina know the U.S. Constitution was written in 1787 (in fact, four of the signers were from the state); a mere 25% correctly understand that Benjamin Franklin was a U.S. diplomat; and 20% mistakenly thought the main concern of the U.S. during the Cold War was the Great Depression.

In South Carolina, 3% earned an A on the test, 9% got a B, 13% scored a C and 14% had a D. Even though most survey takers failed the test, 68% said the test’s difficulty was “about right.” Only 21% of South Carolinians under the age of 45 posted a passing grade on the survey.

The DFI survey, conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.37 with a random sample of 503 American citizens living in South Carolina.

“These findings are nothing new, but they do speak to an urgent need to equip all learners with a better understanding of our nation and how that understanding is applied in our lives, our families and our communities,” Coker University President Natalie J. Harder said.