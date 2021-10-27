EDITORIAL: Knowledge of U.S. history sorely lacking

• What did Martin Luther King Jr. do?
• During the Cold War, what was the main concern of the United States?
• What movement tried to end racial discrimination?
• Who was president during the Great Depression and World War II?
• Name one American Indian tribe.
• Who did the United States fight during World War II?
The United States is a nation of immigrants. Yet many Americans today could not qualify for legal status based on a requirement that citizenship applicants pass a civics test covering important government and U.S. history topics.
There are 100 questions on the naturalization test. During the interview process, applicants are asked 20 questions and must correctly answer at least 12. The six above are from the history portion of the test.
Most South Carolinians could not pass the test, though the passing rate increased from 34% to 39% since advocates initially conducted a survey three years ago. Nationally, only 42% could pass, an increase of six points from 2018.
The Driving Force Institute, which conducted the survey, says the fact that most could not pass a citizenship test highlights the urgent need for new approaches to teaching and learning American history.
DFI conducted the South Carolina survey in collaboration with Coker University.
Only 16% of citizens in South Carolina know the U.S. Constitution was written in 1787 (in fact, four of the signers were from the state); a mere 25% correctly understand that Benjamin Franklin was a U.S. diplomat; and 20% mistakenly thought the main concern of the U.S. during the Cold War was the Great Depression.
In South Carolina, 3% earned an A on the test, 9% got a B, 13% scored a C and 14% had a D. Even though most survey takers failed the test, 68% said the test’s difficulty was “about right.” Only 21% of South Carolinians under the age of 45 posted a passing grade on the survey.
The DFI survey, conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies, has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.37 with a random sample of 503 American citizens living in South Carolina.
“These findings are nothing new, but they do speak to an urgent need to equip all learners with a better understanding of our nation and how that understanding is applied in our lives, our families and our communities,” Coker University President Natalie J. Harder said.
Toward a new approach to teaching history, the Woodrow Wilson Foundation has launched a national initiative to make fundamental change. It provides high school students with an interactive digital platform intended to make American history more interesting and appreciated by all learners.
The Woodrow Wilson American History Initiative offers experiential learning opportunities such as digital games, videos and graphic novels. Building on the foundation’s successful HistoryQuest Fellowship professional development program for social students and civics teachers, the initiative also provides resources and learning opportunities for K-12 history teachers to improve their instructional practice.
It’s safe to say the initiative is needed. The survey results from South Carolina alone show that expanding knowledge of American history must be a priority.