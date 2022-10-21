EDITORIAL: Knowing 'don'ts' important part of recycling

The extent of recycling success depends upon individual commitment and access/availability in your location. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants recycling not to be forgotten as a priority and encourages residents to study the best ways to recycle effectively and responsibly.

“We want South Carolinians to be fully aware of the correct ways to recycle their waste and other items so they can be reused as intended,” said Myra Reece, DHEC’s director of environmental affairs. “Often times, items may not be recycled correctly and cannot be used again so they unfortunately end up in a landfill. We want to prevent that as much as possible and make sure our residents are equipped with the right recycling methods.”

Correct recycling is effective because it reduces our negative environmental footprint, from physical waste to contaminated water and harmful gas emissions. South Carolina’s Recycle Right SC public outreach campaign, which was created in partnership with DHEC and PalmettoPride, provides information on what can be recycled, where to recycle and how to recycle correctly.

Tips from the campaign include:

• Avoid “wishful recycling,” or attempting to recycle items you hope are eligible. This can lead to contamination.

• Check local laws and regulations on recycling and the best places to drop items off.

• Avoid using plastic and paper bags, and instead invest in reusable containers.

• Make sure items donated for recycling are clean and in good condition.

South Carolina’s recycling efforts from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021 included:

• Nearly 1.2 million tons of material from the residential and commercial homes and buildings.

• A 23.9% recycling rate with 45% of the total amount of reported recyclables coming from residents.

• Total emissions removed equating to 800,000 passenger vehicles, according to the EPA’s Waste Reduction Model (WARM).

• Conserving more than 4.25 million gallons of gasoline and preventing an annual energy consumption equal to about 493,000 households according to WARM.

As much as the basics of recycling are important if it is to be successful, knowing the "don'ts" is equally vital.

As you go about recycling, keep in mind DHEC's "Dirty Dozen" of things never to place in recycling bins:

• PLASTIC BAGS: Reuse, recycle at the grocery store or give to food banks.

• BAGGED ITEMS: Don’t bag recycled items. Keep them loose in the bin.

• SHREDDED PAPER: It can become litter or jam recycling facility equipment.

• SCRAP METAL: Some metal damages machinery. Most local drop-off sites will take it.

• HAZARDOUS MATERIALS: Check local program options or dispose properly.

• FLATTENED CANS, BOTTLES: Keep the original shape to prevent sorting jams.

• NON-RECYCLABLE PLASTIC: See what type of plastic ia accepted in your program.

• CAPS ON GLASS BOTTLES: Remove and discard caps before recycling the bottles.

• FOOD AND LIQUIDS: Empty and rinse containers that can be recycled.

• NON-RECYCLABLE GLASS: Don’t place dishes, bulbs or windows in the bin.

• ROPE-LIKE ITEMS: Hoses, wire and string lights jam sorting equipment.

• BIO-HAZARDOUS WASTE: Syringes, diapers and similar items can harm equipment.