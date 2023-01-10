EDITORIAL: Kizer made time to serve God, others

For 35 years when you needed help with pest control or elimination, Gene Kizer of Orangeburg was the man to call.

As general manager of Gressette Pest Control until his retirement in 2000, Kizer, who died Jan. 3 at age 87, was a leader in the pest-control industry. He was responsible for the training of others during four terms as president of the S.C. Pest Control Association, which conducts three-day training sessions annually to teach about pesticide regulations and use.

He also served the state as president of the S.C. Pesticide Advisory Committee, a body appointed by the governor to advise on pesticide regulations.

Going beyond being just a general manager in the business to serving as a leader in ensuring quality and safety in the industry was not surprising for Kizer. He was a man who cared deeply about his family, his church, his community – and showed it with actions.

In a 2000 interview with The T&D, Kizer said everything for him began with his family and his church.

A longtime member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Kizer served in many capacities, including lay leader, Sunday school teacher and member of the administrative board. He was a delegate to the UMC Annual Conference.

“Church is where I like to be and spend time,” he said.

Family was an important part of his church experience, with Kizer saying in 200o that his wife Mildred (they were married in 1956) and his adult children and grandchildren would gather every two or three weeks in Orangeburg, getting together after Sunday church.

Kizer’s religious service went beyond his church. He was associated with Gideons International with its commitment to, “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations.” — Matthew 28:19. The Gideons is an Association of Christian business and professional men and their wives dedicated to telling people about Jesus through associating together for service, sharing personal testimony, and by providing Bibles and New Testaments.

Not to be understated was Kizer’s commitment to community service. He was an “involved” person.

He was a past president of the North and Orangeburg Lions Clubs, taking the role seriously and using the clubs’ ability to assist in endeavors beyond the Lions’ commitment to eyesight. The Lions helped by providing funds for the Free Medical Clinic in Orangeburg and Orangeburg’s Meals on Wheels, a program of the Orangeburg County Council on Aging that provides delivered meals to those in need. Kizer served on the board of the Council on Aging.

He also served in citizen leadership positions with the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Medical. And he was a Mason.

“I have a little trouble fitting everything into my schedule,” he said at retirement.

But fit it in he did, making Orangeburg a better place in the process. Many thanks, Gene Kizer.