EDITORIAL: King message one of equality, dignity for all

On this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, it's appropriate to ask: What would the slain civil rights leader think of America today?

Many claim King would be deeply disappointed in a nation divided still by race and politics. Others contend the divisions are born from abandoning King's principles.

It's been two years since the editorial board of the New York Post addressed the question of what would King think now. Yet the newspaper's points may be more pertinent today.

Here are some:

• The U.S. is a far different place than when King was killed in 1968 by an assassin's bullet. "The United States has seen an African American serve two terms as president — something King likely thought even his children would never see." And with Blacks serving at all levels of government, "race is no longer any barrier not just to the ballot box, but to elective office."

• King challenged white America to purge itself of racism, with the civil rights movement he led relying on moral power, nonviolence, an appeal to faith, a call for civil disobedience of unjust laws and a plea for full equality. He would be dismayed "not only by the injustices that remain. He would be pained by the fact that while young African Americans are no longer barred from schools, they are too often denied a quality education — and so drop out or graduate without the knowledge and skills needed to become fully productive members of society.

• King would be "distressed by the hypersensitivity and growing political correctness of today’s discussions about race — the near-impossibility of honest dialogue and the insistence by too many to label any who disagree with them as racists. ..."

• "And he would be pained by the fact that America has yet to fully realize his dream of a time when people would be judged solely “by the content of their character” and “not on the color of their skin.”

Dr. King is not physically with us today but his legacy is large. As we reflect on King and what he would think about the U.S. today, it must not be forgotten that his overriding message was one of equality and dignity for all: “Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred."

Quoting the Post as we look forward: "So we honor Dr. King for the goals he pursued and largely achieved — and for a vision the nation still strives to fully realize."

