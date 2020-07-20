EDITORIAL: Kindness: Compassion in action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Compassion: "Sympathetic pity and concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others."

Can there be any better month to focus on compassion, as defined, than July?

Orangeburg County's Community of Character effort recognizes that focusing on positive character traits is a key in building a better community through better people. Honesty, integrity, sincerity -- and compassion: Each month the focus is placed on a trait. The hope is to illustrate by example — and make a positive change in the lives of others and the community.

The focus has been one county, with other communities and counties joining in.

In this month of "compassion," kindness is an actionable commodity.

According to mentalhealth.org/uk, here are random acts of kindness that can make a difference in people's lives:

* Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to for a while

* Tell a family member how much you love and appreciate them

* Help with a household chore at home

* Arrange to watch a film at the same time as a friend and video call

* Tell someone you know that you are proud of them