EDITORIAL: Kindness: Compassion in action

Compassion: "Sympathetic pity and concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others."

Can there be any better month to focus on compassion, as defined, than December?

Orangeburg County's Community of Character effort recognizes that focusing on positive character traits is a key in building a better community through better people. Honesty, integrity, sincerity -- and compassion: Each month the focus is placed on a trait. The hope is to illustrate by example — and make a positive change in the lives of others and the community.

The focus has been one county, with other communities and counties joining in.

In this month of "compassion," kindness is an actionable commodity.

EDITORIAL: Antiviral pill could become game-changer

According to mentalhealth.org/uk, here are random acts of kindness that can make a difference in people's lives:

• Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to for a while

• * Tell a family member how much you love and appreciate them

• Help with a household chore at home

• Arrange to watch a film at the same time as a friend and video call

• Tell someone you know that you are proud of them

• Tell someone you know why you are thankful for them

• Send a motivational text to a friend who is struggling

• Send someone you know a picture of a cute animal

• Contact someone you haven’t seen in a while and arrange a phone catch-up

• Spend time playing with your pet

• Reach out to call a friend, family member or neighbor who is experiencing loneliness or self-isolation

COMMENTARY: History's harsh judgment

• Donate to a charity

• Give praise to your colleague for something they’ve done well

• Donate to foodbanks

• Offer support to vulnerable neighbors

Perhaps you may feel, "What difference can I make, I am only one person?" But an army of kindness can make an enormous difference. Kindness can change and heal the world.

More than two decades ago, the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat in the effort to build a “Community of Character.”

The initiative was based on a similar program in Aiken. In Orangeburg County, however, there was the ambitious approach of going countywide with a focus on building positive character traits among citizens. It worked, with all of the county’s municipalities signing on in support.

Orangeburg County’s efforts received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Govs. Jim Hodges and Mark Sanford.

In September 2005, Orangeburg County was host for the first statewide Community of Character Conference, an event at which people from other locales came together here to learn more about the local effort and assist it. A second conference was held in 2009.

The goal of enhancing the quality of life by teaching basic virtues and ideals, such as the importance of honesty, dedication and the Golden Rule, continues to be worthwhile here, around South Carolina and everywhere.

