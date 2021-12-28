EDITORIAL: Kindness: Compassion in action

Compassion: "Sympathetic pity and concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others."

Can there be any better month to focus on compassion, as defined, than December?

Orangeburg County's Community of Character effort recognizes that focusing on positive character traits is a key in building a better community through better people. Honesty, integrity, sincerity -- and compassion: Each month the focus is placed on a trait. The hope is to illustrate by example — and make a positive change in the lives of others and the community.

The focus has been one county, with other communities and counties joining in.

In this month of "compassion," kindness is an actionable commodity.

According to mentalhealth.org/uk, here are random acts of kindness that can make a difference in people's lives:

• Call a friend that you haven’t spoken to for a while

• * Tell a family member how much you love and appreciate them

• Help with a household chore at home

• Arrange to watch a film at the same time as a friend and video call

• Tell someone you know that you are proud of them

• Tell someone you know why you are thankful for them

• Send a motivational text to a friend who is struggling

• Send someone you know a picture of a cute animal

• Contact someone you haven’t seen in a while and arrange a phone catch-up

• Spend time playing with your pet

• Reach out to call a friend, family member or neighbor who is experiencing loneliness or self-isolation

• Donate to a charity

• Give praise to your colleague for something they’ve done well

• Donate to foodbanks

• Offer support to vulnerable neighbors

Perhaps you may feel, "What difference can I make, I am only one person?" But an army of kindness can make an enormous difference. Kindness can change and heal the world.

